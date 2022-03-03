Column: Ukraine's hero in chief like a Hollywood screenplay

- A military unit took on 34 Russian attack helicopters and dozens of paratroopers during a battle for a key airport.

- A Ukrainian soldier rigged a bridge to blow up in order to stop a Russian advance on Kyiv and sacrificed his life to ensure the blast was successful.

- Civilians laid down in front of rolling Russian tanks and berated occupying troops to their faces.

- Tens of thousands of civilian volunteers have taken up arms and are rushing to the frontlines.

The world marvels at the countless acts of courage that are taking place in Ukraine because the Ukraine people want to be free.

It makes you wonder: if your country was being invaded by a massive military force, would you put your life at risk to fight the aggressor?

I’d like to think I would have the incredible courage to stay and fight as Zelensky has.

Lucky for me, I live in a country in which such brave decisions were made by people long ago, so that I and millions of others can live in freedom — a freedom we must cherish and protect.

Zelensky reminds us all that the price of freedom is steep.

I am praying for him and his country.

Tom Purcell is an author and humor columnist for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.