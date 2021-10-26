Column: Two policies at the core of Biden's agenda

Families who were already struggling to seek childcare during the pandemic have seen that search complicated by a staffing crisis within the child care industry, the report found.

In Pennsylvania, 86% of child care providers closed at some point during the pandemic, and at least 850 have closed permanently, the report found.

A further 350 providers have remained temporarily shuttered since March 2020. And while 600 new providers have opened during that same time period, they have been run at a reduced capacity, limiting access to care, the report found

The access crisis has further been complicated by an affordability crisis as well, with the average annual cost of center-based infant care in Pennsylvania running to about $11,560, which is close to the $14,770 average cost of public college tuition and fees, according to the report.

Again, that reflects nationwide trends.

A survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children concluded that four in five day care centers nationwide are understaffed, and more than three-quarters of them (78%) said low wages were the main reason they had trouble finding new employees, CBS News reported.