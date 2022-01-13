Column: Turmoil requires monumental decisions

American politics is in turmoil today, and since a conservative is at the center of it, I thought I would take a look back in history to another time of chaos — but not too far.
Where does one go to find a staunch conservative who played a large part in American politics in days gone by? Well, how about the late Jesse Helms?
Helms was a U.S. senator from North Carolina who served from 1973 to 2003. He was labeled a conservative extremist. He suited many people and rubbed a lot of others the wrong way. He was considered by some as a racist.
One thing about Helms, however, you always knew where he stood, like it or not. He gauged what people were saying about him and his political opponents, but opinion polls didn’t sway his legislative stances.
Helms was not a favorite of the civil rights movement. He was opposed to making Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday. He later said he would support a “Civil Rights Day.”
That notion got less traction than a pig on ice. When we did get a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (and rightly so), Helms did not try to revoke it.
When Helms, a vitriolic editorialist, was elected to the Senate, he arrived in Washington, D.C., just in time for chaos. Helms had met President Richard Nixon when he was clerking in the Senate. He liked Nixon, believing he was an honest, capable public servant.
Indeed, Nixon was an excellent administrator and forward-thinking policymaker, especially in the area of foreign relations. But the unthinkable happened, and it was called Watergate.
Helms recalled that time in a chapter of his book, “Here’s Where I Stand: A Memoir,” published after his Senate career. Here’s an excerpt.
“The President admitted that he did have a hand in the Watergate coverup. The evidence of his involvement was in the tapes he had turned over to Judge (John) Sirica. This development assured his impeachment by the House of Representatives.
“With knowledge of these facts, I now realized that would cast a vote against the President on article one of the impeachment. Clearly, he had obstructed justice.”
The only way Helms could have voted against Nixon would have been in the Senate trial following impeachment. Helms wrote he hoped Nixon would resign.
“I was raised to believe that a man’s word was his bond. I was taught to tell the truth in every circumstance, even when that truth might not be pleasant or might get me into trouble. My experience back home never caused me to doubt that all decent people lived by those rules.
“The President of the United States – whom I knew twenty years earlier as an honorable gentleman – told me he had no knowledge of a burglary and that he was not a party to any coverup. The President of the United States gave me his word (emphasized in the book).
“I assumed he was telling the truth.”
When Helms realized Nixon lied, he resolved to cast a “Guilty” vote had Nixon come to trial in the Senate. As we all know, Nixon resigned. He was pardoned by his successor to The White House, Gerald Ford, ending what Ford called “the long national nightmare.”
There is no reason to doubt the arch-conservative Helms would have done exactly as he said would, regardless of the turmoil and chaos. He would not defend a liar. Not even Richard Nixon.
I share one other passage in Helms’ memoir:
“I have been asked if there’s one person or a handful of people who are responsible for the changes in the Senate in the past thirty years. I’ve reflected on that question, and I can honestly say there is no such entity.
“The changes have been more like the spread of kudzu, incremental and unnoticed until one day you realize that the vine has taken over the field and started up the side of the barn.” I conclude it’s up to each of us to decide if the kudzu is threatening to overgrow the entire barn.
I am not a Jesse Helms apologist. I thought he did some great things, but I disagreed with some other actions and was disturbed by some things he did not do. But “Senator No” would not blindly offer his support to anyone, regardless of their political ideology.
That, to me, is something to consider.
