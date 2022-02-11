Column: True friends are priceless

Can you remember your best friend when you were growing up?

That person you could tell anything to; that person who did a pinkie swear never to tell your secrets; that person who went with you on weird childhood adventures; that person who would lie for you if necessary and stick with you regardless of your foibles.

I do.

She was my first cousin on my mother’s side who stole my name since she was born six months before I was. She got Julia, after our grandmother; I got Barbara, after no one. But in my dotage, I’ve finally forgiven her since I’ve understood all along the theft wasn’t her fault.

Somehow, we survive our childhood, grow up a bit, graduate school, have a boyfriend, get a job, go to college, make new friends.

Life moves at a lightning pace. Marriages and children come; friends relocate and lose touch. We settle into a living routine. Then suddenly, parents are gone, children are grown with lives of their own, a spouse passes, and we don’t know who we are or what we’re about anymore.