Column: True friends are priceless

Can you remember your best friend when you were growing up?
That person you could tell anything to; that person who did a pinkie swear never to tell your secrets; that person who went with you on weird childhood adventures; that person who would lie for you if necessary and stick with you regardless of your foibles.
I do.
She was my first cousin on my mother’s side who stole my name since she was born six months before I was. She got Julia, after our grandmother; I got Barbara, after no one. But in my dotage, I’ve finally forgiven her since I’ve understood all along the theft wasn’t her fault.
Somehow, we survive our childhood, grow up a bit, graduate school, have a boyfriend, get a job, go to college, make new friends.
Life moves at a lightning pace. Marriages and children come; friends relocate and lose touch. We settle into a living routine. Then suddenly, parents are gone, children are grown with lives of their own, a spouse passes, and we don’t know who we are or what we’re about anymore.
How easy taking circumstances and persons for granted can become. Mark Twain is famous for having written, “Life would be infinitely happier if we could only be born at the age of eighty and gradually approach eighteen.”
Unfortunately, we don’t have this luxury, so later in life (and I’m certainly proof of this), we end up with woulda’, coulda’, shoulda’.”
Life can throw us an unexpected curve so suddenly, we have no dodging skills, as I have recently discovered. However, this is when lovely, caring friends come to the rescue. If family remains, they can be caring and wonderful too. However, they’re also dealing with loss and grief, so we can get together and share through laughter and tears, but sometimes, grieving hearts need more.
Certainly, since Sweet Sam’s leaving, I’ve received a plethora of cards, telephone calls, text messages, invitations. Neighbors check on me regularly, especially during huge snow storms recently.
However, one soul, a healer and caregiver by nature and training, has helped save what little sanity I have remaining. Then other friends and family have filled in any spaces.
Sometimes, when we’re in crisis mode, we’re not the best judge of what we need but an intuitive relative or good friend may be. Through the last few months, my friend’s 100-year-old house, purchased not long ago as her own healing move, has wrapped its colorful, warm arms around me each time I’m invited to visit and/or spend the night on the couch.
I also get special attention from her two wonderful Huskies, both rescued and now transformed into healthy, loving, friendly pets. The smaller lady comes to me on the couch, gives me special doggie kisses, then settles next to me with her head in my lap.
I love my sweet, adopted cat Matilda. However, she’s not a cuddler, so each time I visit this friend, my soul and my body are warmed by the sweet doggie girl as she tidily licks my face and snuggles close.
Ralph Waldo Emerson says in his essay “Friendship,” that “A friend is a person with whom I may be sincere. Before him I may think aloud.”
I have certainly been thinking aloud with this friend, knowing she is listening, not interrupting, not judging, not trying to “fix” me.
How wonderfully healing this approach can be. What a priceless gift from a good friend, intuitive enough to know my blathering on, destroying a box of Kleenex in the process, is exactly what I’ve needed more than once. And for the record, we also share good food, jigsaw puzzles and laughter a well.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, I will be certain this good friend knows how much healing I’ve experienced sitting on her sunny, wrap-around porch, accompanied by two large, lazy dogs, interesting libation, and quiet or no conversation.
Sounds as if I live in this lovely place; however, I don’t, but my visits, at my good friend’s invitation over the last four months, have enabled me to begin the healing process: to find some mental and emotional perspective to accept that after great personal loss, life does go on and can be managed with a modicum of peace and grace.
So. As we experience Valentine’s Day and the remainder of the “love” month, my intent here is to remind us that life is capricious. We may not always be prepared or know how to cope with what comes our way; however, what we can realize is that true friends are a gift “somehow not deserved,” but they can heal and save us, if we allow. Let that good friend know how special he/she is.
Happy St. Valentine’s Day.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.