Column: Three school initiatives show promise

Finally, one consequence of this frustrating year is that more parents than ever are intimately acquainted with the conduct and content of their children’s education. For some parents, of course, that frustration has turned to anger. But if we truly want the parental involvement that policymakers and educators have been talking up for years, we have to accept the reality that some newly involved and energized parents won’t like what they see.

As a longtime advocate of parental choice, I am neither surprised nor outraged to see some dissatisfied parents vote with their feet, making greater use of charters, homeschooling, and private alternatives. I think the resulting competition, and tighter fit between particular students and school environments, will be good for education as a whole.

Perhaps you disagree. If so, I think you should support the concept of education savings accounts, as I have for more than two decades. Why must choice be an either-or proposition? Providing tax breaks or subsidies for ESAs would give parents who keep their students in district-run public schools the ability to address unmet needs through tutoring or other supplemental services.

I’m optimistic about the trajectory of North Carolina education over the coming decade. You should be, too.

John Hood is a Carolina Journal columnist and author of the forthcoming novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution. (MountainFolkBook.com).