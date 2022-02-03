Column: Thin mints should be our next government ban

The federal government should ban them.

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, my friends — the most agonizing of all the seasons.

Dieters with ever-worsening health like me who need to lose weight are always at the mercy of those devilish treats — as thin mints are clearly as addictive as nicotine.

This year, thanks to COVID madness, our challenge is greater than it has ever been.

Millions of us haven’t put a dent in removing the significant weight we put on in years one and two of our stay-at-home isolation.

When it comes to dieting, I’ve long suffered from a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde syndrome.

I am either really fit and healthy and spending hours at the gym or I can be found cruising the junk food aisles at bulk-warehouse stores, loading up on the salty and sweet snacks I’ll devour while binge-watching streaming content on Netflix.

Thanks to two years of sloth and diet abuse, the COVID pandemic has really set me back in the health and fitness department.