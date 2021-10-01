Column: The tale of Zorro, the raccoon (sort of)

Some time ago, a fuzzy little ball of fluff showed up on our back patio and I fell in love. I assumed the little raccoon’s parents were somewhere about, but since we never saw them, we decided to name our fellow Zorro and make him our outside garbage disposal. Unfortunately, I temporarily forgot my father’s warning about stray animals: “If you feed ‘em once, they’re yours.”
Since my reading/writing chair is by the breakfast room window so I can see our back flower garden and watch for critters on the back bank and in the woods’ edge, that year, I begged Hubby to put a bird feeding station in the garden opposite my window. To foil greedy squirrels and the occasional bear, our regular feeders were suspended on a pully wire system reaching from the chimney to a post on the back bank, and from my reading chair, I couldn’t see them.
Up went a weathered locust post sporting three curved wrought iron hangers at different heights, and boy, was I delighted. The next step was a trip to Lowe’s for a pricey squirrel buster feeder; but long story short, Zorro grew up, and the squirrel buster feeder foiled the squirrels but not a grown raccoon.
Eventually, Zorro managed to take the big feeder down, remove the lid, and help himself to all the sunflower seeds every night, and I knew he was the culprit because since I often read or write late, I would hear noises at the feeder station, turn on the back lights, and find Zorro’s fat self sitting on top of the locust post with a smile on his face. We began taking the feeder in at dusk, but this was a bother and half the time we forgot, only to find the feeder empty and mutilated the next morning.
What to do? Needless to say, the expensive squirrel buster finally got replacement feeding tubes and suspended on the back bank wire, and Zorro disappeared. However, early that spring, I just happened to look out at the back bank and there was Zorro, accompanied by two little balls of fluff. Aww. Then I saw a third ball of fluff climb out of the deer feeder tile at the top of the bank. Double aww.
With the squirrel buster feeder suspended out of reach, and since most of our critters couldn’t tight wire walk, although some tried, we weren’t totally overrun by raccoons, but Zorro became Zorretta, and afterward, somehow my lovely flower garden birdfeeder station hasn’t been the same with a couple of hanging flower baskets and a wind chime.
About the writer:
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.