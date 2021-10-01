Column: The tale of Zorro, the raccoon (sort of)

Some time ago, a fuzzy little ball of fluff showed up on our back patio and I fell in love. I assumed the little raccoon’s parents were somewhere about, but since we never saw them, we decided to name our fellow Zorro and make him our outside garbage disposal. Unfortunately, I temporarily forgot my father’s warning about stray animals: “If you feed ‘em once, they’re yours.”

Since my reading/writing chair is by the breakfast room window so I can see our back flower garden and watch for critters on the back bank and in the woods’ edge, that year, I begged Hubby to put a bird feeding station in the garden opposite my window. To foil greedy squirrels and the occasional bear, our regular feeders were suspended on a pully wire system reaching from the chimney to a post on the back bank, and from my reading chair, I couldn’t see them.

Up went a weathered locust post sporting three curved wrought iron hangers at different heights, and boy, was I delighted. The next step was a trip to Lowe’s for a pricey squirrel buster feeder; but long story short, Zorro grew up, and the squirrel buster feeder foiled the squirrels but not a grown raccoon.