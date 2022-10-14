Column: The pleasure of ruckus raising

Not to sound excessively maudlin as the first anniversary of losing the love of my life arrives, I’m going with ‘’Peanuts” Sally Brown’s idea in our paper’s Sept. 23 edition. As a class project, she suggests to the teacher that they “. . . all get together and raise a ruckus." She goes on to say a ruckus is “easy to raise; just “shout.” Well! I agree with Sally; shouting is good, even if no one is listening. However, this week, I shouted into the ear of someone on a phone at the other end of my call.

At least for me, the last 11 months have been ruckus raising, shout worthy. Latest example. For the second time within a month, my car is in the shop — this time with a rather expensive ailment. OK. I want this vehicle to outlast me, so I delivered it to the fix-it place on a Wednesday, promptly at 1 p.m., as directed, with the promise of a return on that Friday. Didn’t happen.

Six days later, I called only to be told the mechanics were behind with other issues, so my vehicle was on hold at the moment and would probably be several more days. I decided, then and there, to raise a ruckus. I won’t bore you with my “speech”; however, I promise, it was noteworthy. During the six days with no vehicle, I had nightmares about having to take Cat Matilda for an emergency vet visit (maybe even myself since I was beginning to foam at the mouth). Also, for three days I had to bother my dearest cousin to ferry me back and forth twice a day to cat sit and serve as gardener for dearest friends on a 10-day, well-deserved river cruise. Buying groceries was out of the question. Matilda and I were hoping we wouldn’t be forced to gnaw on the furniture!

However, I’m delighted to report that my ruckus raising resulted in my being allowed a snazzy, bright red, roaring, fire-breathing dragon car as a loaner, (which should have happened at the start of this saga). It even contained a half tank of gas. Wow. I’m a granny-woman driving a teenager’s hot car, to say nothing of a highway patrolperson magnet. Oh, well. When in Rome ...

I’ve decided I like this business of ruckus raising. Just to mention the “highlights” after almost a year without Sweet Sam, I’ve dealt with the death of four major appliances; my only vehicle twice in the shop; a mouse family in residence in same vehicle (all relocated); lawnmower twice in shop; a garden snake in the den; locking myself out of house during a snowstorm; breaking into said house, resulting in replacing one hatchet-butchered door and glass in another, which resulted in new door hung with side cracks a groundhog can enter and no glass YET from the glass shop.

Whew! I’m now making a “ruckus pitching” list since I’ve learned a noisy disturbance can be effectively created by a party of one, especially since I’m fast approaching the third week without my car because “someone” ordered the wrong timing kit.