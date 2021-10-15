Column: The pitfalls of daylight saving time

Two Carnegie Mellon University researchers explain that the increase in pedestrian accidents is due to people having difficulty adjusting to the sudden darkness that comes one hour earlier.

I’m no fan of daylight saving time, but starting Nov. 7, I hope to take advantage of the extra hour of morning daylight.

I’ve long dreamt of becoming a morning person.

I’ve dreamt of having a very healthy sleep cycle the way morning people do — waking early and refreshed from a good night’s sleep after going to bed at a decent hour the night before.

But morning — which begins way too early — has always held me back.

The evening has held me back, too. It goes by way too fast, causing me to stretch it out into the wee hours.

That’s why I’m groggy and moody in the morning. People know it’s best to not even look in my direction until two cups of coffee — and a couple shots of espresso — have been downed.

Regrettably, morning people and I have been at odds for years.

They’re giddy and chatty before the sun comes up, whereas I’m surly and removed.