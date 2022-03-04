Column: The need for a national attitude adjustment

I remember a time when many folks believed in giving an honest day’s work, whether they were corporate CEO’s or like my father who, for a time, worked in local mines in the 1940s for 50 cents a day to support his family. The families around us were governed by love, sensible standards, responsibility, togetherness, respect; and overall, our nation believed in a greater entity to which we could go for solace—for comfort.

Without these elements that speak both to our humanness and our worth to ourselves and others, with what are we left with?

Today, much of the world seems to show what we are left with. The universal question should be how do we get back to what truly matters? How do we get back to respect; to good manners; to love of country and one another; to standards that bode well for most; to a government for the people and not a wealth-making, permanent pie job for its politicians; to a country with faith in something greater than itself; to family as the central unit of its people; to a sense of the greater good rather than that of “me first”; to a true understanding of the words respect, consequence, and responsibility: for our government, for our teachers, for the founding principles of our country, for the worth of the individual and his or her rights, for our planet and its sustainability?