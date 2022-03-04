Column: The need for a national attitude adjustment

How’s that for a sweeping generalization? Allegedly, Mark Twain remarked when he reached 70, “I recognize it but I don’t realize it.” I now get it. My bones snap, crackle and pop, but so far, my mind’s relatively clear. Then, I listen to the national/local news, take a hard look around and begin to wonder if I’m living in the Twilight Zone; I simply don’t recognize the world in which I now live.
If it survives long enough, I suppose every generation experiences similar mystification. However, I never thought this so-called separation from the real world would actually happen to me. People need to think, to be responsible, to realize that consequences exist, to work and take joy in doing so, to show respect for themselves and others, to value democracy and work to make it stronger, to believe in something larger than themselves, to realize this Earth may not last forever and work to protect it, to find joy in their days and pass that joy on to others, to create and maintain family and worthwhile family values. This list is endless; however, we must begin somewhere, and just maybe that beginning means reviving respect and good manners which certainly don’t seem to be in vogue today.
I’m a senior citizen, and by that appositive, some label me past my prime, out-of-touch, senile.
But let’s back up a bit. My generation, reared in the late 1940s and ‘50s, educated in the ‘60s, family oriented and central to the workforce from the 1970s through the turn of the Twenty-First Century, is possibly the last of America’s generations to believe in her; uphold her laws and the government of her Founding Fathers; to recognize and realize what American freedom truly means.
I remember a time when many folks believed in giving an honest day’s work, whether they were corporate CEO’s or like my father who, for a time, worked in local mines in the 1940s for 50 cents a day to support his family. The families around us were governed by love, sensible standards, responsibility, togetherness, respect; and overall, our nation believed in a greater entity to which we could go for solace—for comfort.
Without these elements that speak both to our humanness and our worth to ourselves and others, with what are we left with?
Today, much of the world seems to show what we are left with. The universal question should be how do we get back to what truly matters? How do we get back to respect; to good manners; to love of country and one another; to standards that bode well for most; to a government for the people and not a wealth-making, permanent pie job for its politicians; to a country with faith in something greater than itself; to family as the central unit of its people; to a sense of the greater good rather than that of “me first”; to a true understanding of the words respect, consequence, and responsibility: for our government, for our teachers, for the founding principles of our country, for the worth of the individual and his or her rights, for our planet and its sustainability?
Much of the above takes conscious effort and insight both inside and outside ourselves. What? Unfortunately, too many carry the self-serving “I matter, you don’t count, hang the consequences” attitude. Obviously, all our country’s ills can’t be pigeon-holed into just this simplistic analysis, and certainly, thinking, loving, responsible individuals and families are out there; certainly, in our history, not all was ever perfect, and everyone didn’t get everything right; however, today, on the national level and on local levels, we’re bombarded with people’s reprehensible words and actions as far away from respect and good manners as Burnsville is from the Matterhorn.
Regardless of our politics and our views on any issue, why can’t we say what’s on our minds without the damaging vitriol that seems so “in fashion” today?
Lies and language that probably have the past generations rolling in their graves, the media and others saying what they choose to the public rather than sticking to the facts, ignoring our nation’s laws and Constitution—the list is endless. Politicians are behaving like a 3-year-old having a temper tantrum for not getting its way. TV news and newspaper articles, national and local, show just how far we’ve moved from good manners and respect for others and their ways or views. Disagreement and rebuttal can be expressed in language that doesn’t eviscerate the person or entity they’re directed toward.
Certainly, I’m a proponent of free speech; however, we all have a choice about how we say what we say. Certainly, we should positively stand up for and take actions toward supporting what calls us to do so; however, the old “There’s a right way and a wrong way” should still apply, even though we all know someone deserving to be called a horse’s a... .
I don’t have the answers; however, I have one suggestion. I think now of Neil Armstrong’s famous words, “One small step for a man, one large step for Mankind.” We have to begin somewhere, so maybe somehow, we can begin with a Respect and Good Manners Movement. First, we can try to realize that much about our nation and our world, about our communities and our neighbors, is worthy of positive thinking. Second, we can realize we aren’t the only important creatures on the planet; consequently, we might begin to see value in something or someone outside ourselves. Then maybe someone we’ve been kind to or recognized as a worthy individual by simply smiling or saying, “Thank you” or “Excuse me” or “Thank you for your opinion although I disagree,” might just pass these sentiments on.
Being civil to one another and understanding that, flawed though it may be, America offers us the best of what is possible should become our guiding lights.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.