Column: The long-awaited final chapter to the tollbooth saga

Almost as soon as my last column about tollbooths hit the inter-web and newspaper boxes back in February I heard my loyal readers cry out in one voice: “Ya big dummy! Why don’t you get with the program and get yourself one those EZ Pass gizmos and spare us from another column about friggin’ tollbooths?”

Truth is, I had already set the wheels in motion to do just that, but you still get to read about how that turned out. While the EZ Pass saves money on tolls, there’s a price to pay to get one. And thereby hangs a tale.

Seeing that North Carolina’s Quik Pass transponder worked in all the states I drive through to see Mom in Salem, Mass. for her birthday in February, I clicked on over to the NC DOT website to sign up the old Dad-van.

That’s when all the fun started. The first page asked for all your basic personal info; name, address, phone number, etc.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t proceed to the next page as my county was deemed not “valid.”

“How is McDowell not ‘valid’?” I thought as I checked my spelling and tried again. Making sure to spell “McDowell” correctly this time, I received another “not valid” message in response.

An auto-fill or drop down box with the 100 North Carolina counties would have helped, but nothing appeared. So I tried all caps. Nope. All lower case? Nada. Big M, small c, Big D followed by the rest in lower case? No dice.

Now my irritation grew into disgust. This was an official State website and it didn’t recognize my county? Granted, I am not a native son of County McDowell, but I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else in my 58 years, reared three children here, and watched them grow along with the city of Marion.

I felt mighty insulted on behalf of my county, and wanted to give the state a piece of my mind.

That had to wait until I could call the toll-free help line the next business day, so I tried on my 15-minute morning break. The automated answering feature assured me that my call was very important to them and would be answered in the order in which it was received, with an estimated wait time of 18 minutes.

Okay. Try again after work, but by then, the estimated wait time stretched out to 82 minutes which would be after their closing time, so forget that.

Feeling the equivalent of the actor’s flop sweat streaming down my forehead, I hit upon a plan in which I would use my work address in Burke County to get around the invalidation of McDowell by the NCDOT. As long as no one in Raleigh cared that the transponder was going to a state psychiatric hospital, what could go wrong?

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and as my departure date loomed I had to act fast and hope the post office would do the same to deliver the transponder.

As it turned out, Burke is a “valid” county according to the NDOT, but now my Hospital Ward number wasn’t valid in the Apt. box part of the address info. Trying to find a valid format, I accidentally hit a key that magically produced a bevy of drop down lists for cities, states, and counties!

I, oh so carefully moved the mouse over and down the county list to find McDowell — if it was even listed. Lo and behold, there it was, right where it should be, between Martin and Mecklenburg counties. So what spelling of McDowell does our NCDOT consider valid?

“MC DOWELL.”

Got to have that space between the C and the D, so our fair county’s name looks like it came off a list of 1990s rappers along with MC Hammer. With that mystery solved, I put in my transponder order to be delivered to Marion, NC, in MC DOWELL County, and prayed that it would arrive in time.

In the meantime I regaled/bored my coworkers with the story of the invalidation of McDowell County, and my tollbooth adventures, even giving a copy of my last column to another Northern transplant who remembered well the challenges of driving up and down the east coast and paying all those tolls. Turns out, she was quicker on owning a Quik Pass transponder, and as she wasn’t going anywhere in February, offered to loan me hers so I could save some money on my trip. She didn’t have to ask twice before I accepted her kind offer. And it was one of my smarter moves, as my new transponder was waiting for me when I got back from Massachusetts.

Total tolls added up to over $80, but that was still better than my last trip, even if I never write another column about tolls and tollbooths again.

John Whittemore lives in Marion and writes columns for The McDowell News. Some of them are not about tollbooths.