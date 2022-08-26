Column: The joys of a good read: National Read A Book Day

America seems to have a designated day for celebrating or observing everything from soup to nuts. While some of what’s celebrated leaves me scratching my head and asking, “Who thought this one up?”, I’m gratified that National Read A Book Day is Sept. 6. On this day each year, we’re all encouraged to relax and read a good book or find an opportunity to read to someone else.

Books have been an important part of my life from the time I could enjoy just the pictures and listen to Mom read aloud from "Heidi" and the Golden Books. I grew up on The Hardy Boys’ and the Bobbsey Twins’ escapades, somehow missed the Nancy Drew series, and skipped to "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "Jane Eyre."

I’m bereft if I don’t have a book tucked in the window shelf beside my reading chair, and laughing, Sam would tell friends I’ll read our cereal boxes if nothing better is convenient. However, I certainly admit that after a book I’ve read has gotten “cold,” which could be a period of months or even years, I will often go back to a favorite and reread.

Good books permit this, you know, as I’ve found with such gems as "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," "To Kill a Mockingbird" and the list goes on.

My failure with books is overlooking modern writers because I tend to like the older stuff. However, with recommendations from friends, plus my own efforts to check out more current writers, I’m finding exceptional books to read.

Over a decade ago, then local teacher Beth Hall recommended N.C. writer T.R. Pearson and lent me his first book, "A Short History of a Small Place." Pearson, who grew up in Winston-Salem, is a genius at relating small-town life and characters, as well as at handling the English language. I simply could not put the book down and was delighted that it’s the first in a trilogy.

When I began "A Short History," I laughed so hard I actually fell off our couch and at one point, I realized I had begun one of Pearson’s sentences and read a page and a half before I found the period; however, the sentence was perfectly clear and his use of detail like nothing I’d ever read. Wow! Talent beyond belief.

About a year ago, I decided to unearth one of Pearson’s books and begin what I knew would be a delightful reread. Sam prepared himself because when passages are so spectacular I can’t contain myself, I’ll yell, “You’ve gotta hear this; let me read it to you.” God bless him, he was remarkable in his patience. Anyway, I began again 'Off for the Sweet Hereafter', the second of the Pearson trilogy, and once more I was transported.

To give you a sample, in a neighboring town, there’s been a store robbery at gunpoint by a character whose angular appearance is considerably unusual — an exaggerated Ichabod Crane, if you will. At this point, he’s known to the reader because he’s a local in the small town where most of the book is set. The sheriff is questioning some of the witnesses in hopes of getting a clear description of the perpetrator. Three of the fellows agree that the robber was “glorious” in his “pointiness” (96). Here’s some of the rest of what the sheriff gets.

Mr. Busick estimated a half a foot between the eyebrows and the hairline but Mr. Winn begged to differ and could not see fit to allow for more than 4 inches while Mr. Bobbit did not recollect any eyebrows straight off, but was presently reminded of them by Mr. Busick. They all agreed his eyes had been of the sunken variety, probably of the extraordinarily sunken variety (96).*

The description runs on for another two pages; the clever wordiness works (97).

Sooo. As Sept. 6 arrives again, I hope you have a good book close at hand, or maybe better yet, plan to read to someone who can’t or read to someone who would simply enjoy the sound of your voice.