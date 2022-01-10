Column: The Jan. 6 that could still happen

Boyle said he hopes the House select committee investigating the attacks will recommend fixes that can be turned into legislation, such as reforms to the Electoral Count Act, the arcane bit of law that dictates the certification of election results, so “that one member of the House or Senate can’t subject us to what we were subjected to on Jan. 6.”

Writing in the Washington Post on the eve of the anniversary, a group of scholars, spanning the ideological spectrum, pressed the case for those reforms, arguing that the premise of any reform should be based on the assumption that “Congress is not a national recount board, or a court for litigating the outcome of presidential elections. It is not the role of Congress to revisit a state’s popular vote tally.”

But any legislative action has to be accompanied by aggressive prosecution by the Justice Department – no matter where the trail leads, Boyle said.

“Imagine if, after Watergate, the only people who were prosecuted were the five burglars,” he said. “ … Anyone, and everyone, regardless of their current or former title, all the way up to the former president, if the facts and evidence warrant it,” should be held to account, he argued.