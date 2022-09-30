Column: The difficulties of becoming a 'character'

At a time in my younger days, when Old Age wasn’t hovering so closely over my shoulder, I was fond of saying, “I want to live long enough to become a 'character.'” You know. Nothing illegal and certainly only moderately immodest — someone who speaks her mind regardless, maybe wears odd clothing, causes the occasional scene in public, snorts when she laughs, and wears bright blue eyeshadow.

In other words, as the saying goes, “Shock some folks and astonish the rest.” What fun!

I grew up in a time when girls and women wore slips, didn’t allow a strap to show much less not wear a bra, didn’t hold hands until the third date, didn’t call undue attention to themselves. Then a career in education meant heels and dress clothes and, appropriately, a certain degree of distance and decorum with students.

Don’t misunderstand. I’ve loved my life and am grateful for it, at least up to this point. However, the worst thing I ever did in high school was rearrange some letters on a teacher’s bulletin board, and I got in trouble for THAT.

Later, in my thirties, I progressed to using a tube of red lipstick to correct a misspelled word on a posted sign. Maybe I’ve been gradually working my way to this point. My husband was fond of saying, “She’s always been in there somewhere, so one of these days, let her loose.”

I tried to get Google to give me the criteria for becoming an old-age character; however, all I got was seven positive characteristics of the elderly: encouraging but not what I’m looking for. Here’s a sample: all seven begin with A.

Is this some kind of sign?

Anyway, let’s take adaptable. Widowhood is certainly giving me a year of adaptable; however, this isn’t quite what I have in mind. OK. Let’s take assured. Nope. This one doesn’t do it either. The only things I’m assured of these days are “death and taxes.”

Wait a minute. I’m not talking about “normal”; where’s the fun in that? Consequently, I’ve decided to make up my old-age character as I go and/or circumstances demand. For example, not too long ago, for about a nanosecond, wearing two different earrings at the same time was faddish, so I gave it a try, but all I got all day long was “Why are you wearing two different earrings?” OK. Let’s be more daring; I’ll dye my hair pink to follow several older women I’ve observed recently. Nope. I’ve worked too hard to get mine semi gray, and I like it. Then, last week, a driver cut in front of me, almost taking my left headlight. I yelled bad words, but couldn’t force myself to do the finger.

I’m hopeless at becoming an old-age character; is there a manual somewhere? Maybe I’ll settle for following British poetess Jenny Joseph’s 1961 poem “Warning” whose first lines are “When I am an old woman I shall wear purple/With a red hat that doesn’t go, and doesn’t suite me.” However, I do refuse learning “to spit,” but I may consider “. . . make[ing] up for the sobriety of my youth” and “. . . sit on the pavement when I’m tired.”