When the alarm sounded, I cautiously opened one eye this morning to “Oh (bad word). The second Valentine’s Day without the love of my life.” Cat Matilda and I said “Good morning.” She tolerated a smooch from Mama, and I headed for the shower, spitting cat hair on the way.

With low 60’s temp promised for the day, I decided to allow Matilda to bask in the sun and watch the birds (she can’t reach them) at the recently filled feeder while I took myself to Sam’s and my favorite hometown restaurant for lunch, which would definitely include dessert.

Slug that I was yesterday, I had not checked the mail, so on the way to lunch, I stopped at my rural box and pulled out a puffy, brown package. Recognizing the handwriting of my long-time, beloved Charlotte friend, I tucked the package in the passenger’s seat, planning to take it into lunch to enjoy the surprise.

Here, I must tell you that this dearest, long-time friend and teaching buddy, is the consummate shopper. She has honed the act to an art; if shopping were an Olympic sport, she would win gold.

On the way to lunch, I try to be a bit practical and drop trash and recycling at the center although I’m still early, before the restaurant door is unlocked. I park on the square, and forcing myself to wait for my present, I decide to take it in to enjoy during lunch. I should have known better.

I selfishly take a table for four, take out hand sanitizer, Stevia, phone, and lay my package in a place of honor. I say hello to a couple of folks, order and decide to treat myself with an early glass of wine. A couple of large sips later, I open my package. OH MY! Dearest Always Gets It Right Shopping Sally had done it again!

Inside, I find a Valentine’s Day card from the Cat and Sweet Sally, and the darling little illustrated book "WHEN YOU LOVE A CAT" by M.H. Clark, also from Matilda and Sally. Its opening words are “When you love a cat, you are chosen, over and over again, each day, for a lifetime.”

With that first sentence, I knew I was in trouble. Sam and I had dogs for years when we were adopted by our first cat, Max. Our special love, he was with us for 20 years. Sweet Matilda, as some of you know, came to us first in 2019, then chose us for her own in the spring of 2020.

The condensed version here is that I blubbered and snotted (Can I say that in print?) like a baby from the book’s beginning to the end. Crying because Darling Sally had chosen the perfect gift, as she always does, and because what the book says is so true re: loving a cat. Matilda has been my “saving grace” since losing sweet Sam, along with perfect friends, AKA, Sally.

I was so moved by my sweet friend’s thoughtfulness and by the words of the darling book, I wiped tears and snorted through two large restaurant napkins, to say nothing of losing what shred of dignity I might have had.

Dearest friends are beyond priceless; we should remind them often that they are.