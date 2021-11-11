Column: The centennial of an important remembrance

As I did three years ago, I feel the need to turn the clock back from today’s holiday, Veterans Day to its predecessor, Armistice Day which marked the end of World War I.
While the centennial of the First World War has come and gone, today marks the centennial of an important remembrance of the that war. It was on Nov. 11, 1921 that America’s original Unknown Soldier was interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
I was reminded of this anniversary back in September when I visited a ship that fought at the Battle of Manila Bay in the Spanish-American War in 1898. Confused? Let me untangle the historical threads that ran from the Philippines to Le Havre, France and finally to Arlington, Virginia.
Back in March, while visiting the USS New Jersey, berthed in Camden, New Jersey I saw across the Delaware river on the Pennsylvania side, the Cruiser USS Olympia, the world’s oldest steel warship still afloat.
I couldn’t tour the Olympia then, due to COVID, but when I came back through in September, the Olympia was open for business and I paid a visit on a warm Sunday morning.
Launched in 1892 in San Francisco, the Olympia was Admiral George Dewey’s flagship, leading the charge into Manila Bay on the night of May1, 1898, where the Spanish fleet was destroyed, paving the way for America to take over the Philippines once the troops arrived in August.
That success made celebrities of both Dewey and his flagship; he attained the rank of Admiral of the Navy, and the Olympia remained in service well past the days when its sister ships were scrapped or used for target practice.
Despite serving only as a training ship and patrolling the Eastern seaboard in World War I, the Olympia was still the most famous active ship in the U.S. Navy, and thus received the singular honor of transporting the remains of the America’s Unknown Soldier back from France to the United States in October of 1921.
The process of selecting the Unknown and transporting his remains was taken with great care and solemnity, starting with disinterring from an American military cemetery in France until the coffin was carried aboard the Olympia at the port of Le Havre.
This is where I learned something new during my visit to the old ship. Despite all the attention to detail in selecting the Unknown and the logistics of honoring him on his final journey, no one thought to compare the size of the coffin with the size of the Olympia’s main deck hatches and doors. So not until the coffin was aboard did someone realize they couldn’t get it inside the main deck where it was to lay for the voyage across the Atlantic.
Ideas such as turning it on its side or ends, the same way you get a big couch through a doorway were dismissed as undignified and disrespectful, and transferring it another ship wouldn’t work, so the ship’s carpenters had to improvise, and a waterproof box for the coffin was constructed and lashed tightly to the deck.
The Marine Corps honor guard had to stand watch on the exposed deck 24 hours a day, for the entire 15-day trip. Standing guard on an exposed deck on an Atlantic crossing might have been somewhat pleasant during the summer, but this was October on the North Atlantic, and the Olympia is not a large ship, and sits low in the water, so there was no escaping the elements.
Adding to the misery, the Olympia passed through the remnants of two hurricanes on its way to the Potomac River. Plowing through the heavy seas caused the ship to burn more coal which meant less ballast to keep it from rolling, making it even more dangerous to be outside on deck.
The Guard lashed themselves to the ship to keep them and their box from being washed overboard. Weather or not, the Olympia made it to the Washington Naval Yard on schedule, Nov. 9 so the remains would lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda the next day before their internment at Arlington on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921.
While this story is a mere footnote to the history of Veterans Day, it underscores the devotion to duty of our servicemen, no matter what the task or obstacles in war and peace. Enjoy the holiday, and if you’re ever in Philadelphia, pay a visit to the USS Olympia. Who knows what you might learn?
John Whittemore is a Marion resident and contributor to The McDowell News.