Column: The centennial of an important remembrance

That success made celebrities of both Dewey and his flagship; he attained the rank of Admiral of the Navy, and the Olympia remained in service well past the days when its sister ships were scrapped or used for target practice.

Despite serving only as a training ship and patrolling the Eastern seaboard in World War I, the Olympia was still the most famous active ship in the U.S. Navy, and thus received the singular honor of transporting the remains of the America’s Unknown Soldier back from France to the United States in October of 1921.

The process of selecting the Unknown and transporting his remains was taken with great care and solemnity, starting with disinterring from an American military cemetery in France until the coffin was carried aboard the Olympia at the port of Le Havre.

This is where I learned something new during my visit to the old ship. Despite all the attention to detail in selecting the Unknown and the logistics of honoring him on his final journey, no one thought to compare the size of the coffin with the size of the Olympia’s main deck hatches and doors. So not until the coffin was aboard did someone realize they couldn’t get it inside the main deck where it was to lay for the voyage across the Atlantic.