Column:: The Brown Derby, Hollywood stars and a long-ago era

In mid-20th century Southern California, the place to see and be seen was the Brown Derby restaurant.

The Derby had various locations in the greater Los Angeles area, but the most famous was on North Vine Street where, as legend has it, Clark Gable proposed to Carole Lombard, and where the nonalcoholic Shirley Temple drink was first served. Other familiar Hollywood icons who dined at the Hat were John Wayne, Bing Crosby, Rita Hayworth, Frank Sinatra and Betty Grable.

Partners Bob Cobb and Herb Somborn, one of Gloria Swanson’s five husbands, co-managed the restaurants. But after Somborn’s sudden death in 1934, Cobb took over, and proved a skilled restaurateur. Cobb created the Cobb Salad, an upscale Chef’s Salad that he served on cold plates with chilled forks. He also refined the pot roast, rice pudding and onion soup to such excellence that Hollywood’s elites stopped off in the wee hours after a night of revelry to sober up on one of those dishes.