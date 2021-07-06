Column: The arc of justice bends for Bill Cosby

Since 2018, he’s been known as inmate NN7687. On Wednesday, he got his name back, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that his due process rights had been violated by the prosecutors, the judge, the jury, and every other person who had a hand in his conviction.

The court held that Cosby was induced to waive his 5th amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil proceeding, with the promise that he would not be criminally prosecuted. That civil proceeding was the deposition in the case filed against him by Andrea Constand, the only woman who alleged abuse within the statute of limitations.

The court noted that since Cosby “relied upon” this promise not to prosecute, he then made “several incriminating statements.” Those statements were used against him at trial. Furthermore, the prosecutor Kevin Steele presented the testimony of witnesses who claimed they’d been abused decades before and well outside of the statute of limitations as some sort of evidence of “pattern and practice.” He did this with the authorization of the trial judge, Steven O’Neill.

This was the nail in the coffin, and assured Cosby’s convictions. You also have to remember that this trial played out in the heat of the #MeToo crusade, filled with accusations against any man who’d ever looked the wrong way at a woman. It was a legal, social, and moral disgrace.