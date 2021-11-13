Column: Thanksgiving -- Do we truly grasp its meaning?

A surprise flock of new turkeys in the woods’ edge reminds me that Thanksgiving Day is almost here, yet I wager the average American couldn’t report accurately on this American holiday’s prototype held in Plymouth Colony in the fall of 1621. I’ll also wager that many of us belong to families who celebrate holidays and traditions with verve and enthusiasm; however, some of us look at these special days as meaningless extra work and fuss with the added burden that we’d better not forget them.
Years ago, when I was still teaching high school, my junior American literature classes had just begun to examine our Colonial Period’s history and literature, and we had recently read aloud part of Stephen Vincent Benet’s narrative poem about the Pilgrims’ Mayflower voyage and early days and months as the Plymouth Colony. We discussed reasons for the first Thanksgiving, a label not then used, although the Pilgrims had much for which to be thankful: a good crop year, peaceful relationships with most of the local Native tribes, and half of the original Mayflower group still alive after their first winter in the new City of Zion.
Then, we talked about traditions allowed to lose meaning, and I asked, “What should we do with these: work to revitalize the true meanings or simply scrap them?” After a strong debate, we discussed the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday after which I gave their assignment to revitalize their own family tradition or do something of their choice to add meaning to their Thanksgiving. They were to write up these experiences in a formal essay which, if they chose, they could share in class after the holiday.
I was amazed at how much to heart most of the students took this assignment and how joyfully they reported on their efforts which ranged from taking baskets of goodies and spending one-on-one time with nursing home residents to one who stayed behind to recreate his own primitive thanksgiving time while his family was out of town. Candles substituted for electricity, heat turned off in favor of fireplace warmth, no TV and so on.
With all our conveniences and creature comforts, it’s amazing to realize that this first so-called Thanksgiving occurred hardly one year after a perilous two-month sea voyage at the worst time for sea travel and landed the Pilgrims on a rough coast in early winter, with no shelters, housing, Hiltons or Motel 6’s to welcome them. Would they be slaughtered by the natives or eaten by some wild animal once they set foot on shore? Would their supplies hold out until they could plant months later? They weren’t provisioned for a return voyage, even if the seas would allow.
Determined and industrious, however, these ancestors remained and had much to celebrate at their first October harvest festival in the new world. They were alive, their crops had flourished, and many of the local natives had befriended them, particularly Massasoit and the Pokanokets, so celebrate they did: with good food and beer, dancing, games and welcoming their native friends.
America’s Thanksgiving Day did not become a national holiday until Abraham Lincoln’s declaration in 1863, so as we celebrate this special November holiday, maybe many of us need to look hard at our blessings list. I, for one, take way too much for granted, so this November, I’m going to join my long-ago students in their Thanksgiving assignment to revitalize the true meaning(s) of this holiday and the season.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She lives in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.