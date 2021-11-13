Column: Thanksgiving -- Do we truly grasp its meaning?

I was amazed at how much to heart most of the students took this assignment and how joyfully they reported on their efforts which ranged from taking baskets of goodies and spending one-on-one time with nursing home residents to one who stayed behind to recreate his own primitive thanksgiving time while his family was out of town. Candles substituted for electricity, heat turned off in favor of fireplace warmth, no TV and so on.

With all our conveniences and creature comforts, it’s amazing to realize that this first so-called Thanksgiving occurred hardly one year after a perilous two-month sea voyage at the worst time for sea travel and landed the Pilgrims on a rough coast in early winter, with no shelters, housing, Hiltons or Motel 6’s to welcome them. Would they be slaughtered by the natives or eaten by some wild animal once they set foot on shore? Would their supplies hold out until they could plant months later? They weren’t provisioned for a return voyage, even if the seas would allow.

Determined and industrious, however, these ancestors remained and had much to celebrate at their first October harvest festival in the new world. They were alive, their crops had flourished, and many of the local natives had befriended them, particularly Massasoit and the Pokanokets, so celebrate they did: with good food and beer, dancing, games and welcoming their native friends.