Column: Taking time -- A gift of love from a busy woman

As February comes to an end, I’m reminded of family long gone and such blessings from the past.

When I was young and even in my teens, one of my favorite things to do at Granny Wilson’s house was to examine the colorful dishes in her cupboard. Granny’s taking time out of her busy day for something so “frivolous” was a testament to her love for me, her only grandchild, because she lived to work.

Always busy, she was a whirling dervish from before dawn until bedtime, but she never refused my request to examine the dishes, and I asked often. She would open the white cupboard and hand the dishes to me one by one, and I would place each at its spot on the green linoleum of her dinette table.

Each dish had its own special personality for me — some because of the one and only use Granny had assigned to them — others because of their history and design. The brown pottery bowl was for peaches only; the Daisy Chain Blue Ridge bowl was for banana pudding, and so on.

The Currier and Ives print dining dishes Granddad had given her for some special occasion were brought out at funerals and Decoration Day.