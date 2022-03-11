Column: Taking the plunge into toilet talk

Warning! The following column is clogged with gratuitous potty humor. If it’s a strain for you to read it, the CDC advises that you hold your nose, wear an N95 mask if necessary and then answer the call of curiosity. I think you’ll be relieved.

God has blessed me with a wife, three teenage daughters, two female doglets and one female cat. (My wife, by the way, has insisted that I leave her out of this – and I’m pretty sure God would prefer that, too.) Over the past 18 years, I’ve become quite proficient in the delicate art of unclogging our three toilets. And, no, I haven’t been able to train our pets to use the commode, but one can dream.

In my shortsighted expectations of having daughters, I just didn’t see myself spending nearly this much time wielding a plunger – and wishing I owned a blowtorch. But according to the National Institute of Plumbery, the average American parent spends up to 24 hours per year unclogging household toilets.

Okay, I made that up. But if there was a National Institute of Plumbery (if “plumbery” is even a word) and they bothered to research such a significant domestic crisis, I’ll bet it might be true – give or take 20 hours, or so.