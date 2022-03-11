Column: Taking a cinematic break in today's chaos

When I was invited to do this column, my intent for the first article was an introduction telling readers not to expect great literature or strong opinions on current events. My purpose was and still is to provide a little relief from so much negativity and unpleasantness today’s world offers at gargantuan proportions.
I decided I’d had enough of the steady diet of negative news; the political shenanigans from privileged, do-nothing politicians; all the COVID issues and questions; and all America’s and the world’s mayhem in general.
Yes, I understand televisions can be turned off and newspapers, especially national ones, can be ignored, but all this mess is pervasive. It seeps into nearly every conversation with family, friends, co-workers; and with media coverage seeming always to reflect the negative and the horrible or some reporter’s private opinion rather than the facts, where do we go for respite?
In the column introduction I wrote but didn’t submit for print, I went on to say that I don’t mean to minimize the country’s problems or the world’s issues, but getting caught up in the awfulness and the negativity is so easy, it’s equally easy to overlook those things in our lives that can bring peace, joy, and renewal. I planned to write about quieter, simpler things, and mostly, this is what I do and will continue to do. However, after last evening’s experience, I’m now going to reserve the occasional opportunity to make a rather pointed observation or two.
First of all, if you’ve never seen the movie "Dances with Wolves," I highly recommend it. The 1990 Kevin Costner film won seven Academy Awards, including for best picture. I saw the movie when it came out and loved it; however, last night, I saw it again and my now senior mind totally paid attention. The movie covers so-called humanity on so many levels, some subtle, some not so much. I was amazed I hadn’t gotten it all when I saw the film in 1990.
We get everything from an individual’s devotion to authority to relationships between human beings and wonderful, intelligent animals; to man’s useless slaughter of animals for profit; to being open to a different race and culture; to unlikely friendships; to respect of and admiration for those not “like us,” to caring and kindness from those unexpected. We also get a strong dose of man’s inhumanity to man. The film is so beautifully done and so multilayered, I wept at the end.
Then, the Turner Classics channel offered "A Patch of Blue," a five-Oscar nominated film, as part of its tribute to Sidney Poitier, who recently passed. I had to watch. Don’t ask about my bedtime hour. Anyway, Sweet hubby and I were just married and poor in 1965 when this lovely movie came to screen. We pooled our change, popped our own corn, and went to the local drive-in theater in Statesville to see the picture. Nostalgia demanded that I watch the film again last night.
If you missed this one, it’s certainly worth your time. Poitier’s character is a successful, educated African-American, as is his doctor brother. Selina, Elizabeth Hartman’s character, is an 18-year-old white girl blinded when she was five by her prostitute mother. She was never sent to school and lives in deplorable circumstances with her so-called mother and grandfather. She strings beads to help with the family income.
Selina and Poitier’s characters meet by chance in a small park, and the movie then explores the kindness and the caring of one human being for another, regardless of race, family, education, or economic circumstances. I cried at the end of this one, too.
When he observes someone in a town being tarred and feathered, Huckleberry Finn says, “Folks can be awful cruel to one another.” Selina’s life bears out this quote. Being slapped around by her awful mother, being violated by one of the mother’s customers, being left alone in the park at night by her alcoholic grandfather, doing all the work at the miserable apartment is Selina’s life. Through his accidental and then chosen relationship with Selina, Poitier’s character shows us the best side of humanity.
This movie is worth your time. It’s also a lovely lesson for all of us regarding kindness, respect, caring, love, and individual worth. Both these films speak to many of the same things and remind us that we’re the ones to set up cultural, racial, emotional and societal barriers where there should be none.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.