Column: Taking a cinematic break in today's chaos

When I was invited to do this column, my intent for the first article was an introduction telling readers not to expect great literature or strong opinions on current events. My purpose was and still is to provide a little relief from so much negativity and unpleasantness today’s world offers at gargantuan proportions.

I decided I’d had enough of the steady diet of negative news; the political shenanigans from privileged, do-nothing politicians; all the COVID issues and questions; and all America’s and the world’s mayhem in general.

Yes, I understand televisions can be turned off and newspapers, especially national ones, can be ignored, but all this mess is pervasive. It seeps into nearly every conversation with family, friends, co-workers; and with media coverage seeming always to reflect the negative and the horrible or some reporter’s private opinion rather than the facts, where do we go for respite?