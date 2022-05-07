Column: Survival and another chapter of life

Well. Here I sit at my computer almost seven months after losing the love of my life. Ha! My former composition students would shame me for “well” being my first word typed since they got instructions to the contrary. Anyway, extreme circumstances should allow for cautious exceptions.

One week ago tomorrow, I gave my sweet husband’s eulogy. I think it was a loving, adoring, funny, true tribute to the exceptional man with whom I spent 58 years of my life. The service was a sweet, honoring gathering of family and friends who helped me celebrate the wonderful man who was so special to so many. The service was lovely, with good friends and family attending, wonderful stories and pictures of Sweet Sam’s life, great music he adored, and so on.

I had hoped, after all this time, the memorial would bring me some closure of sorts; however, here I sit, after my 12-5:00 shift and the bakery, with a half-bottle of wine under my “belt.”

I came home to the cat, changed clothes, and we decamped to the patio for a breath of fresh air and a little relax time. I checked phone messages, Matilda explored a bit, I noticed how much the trees had leafed out after a few warmer days, the bridal veil spirea at the edge of the west side yard is now sporting a few white cluster blossoms, and a wild crabapple is in full bloom at the top of the patio bank.

Today is National Arbor Day, so as I sat mellowing out, I snapped a couple of photos of the side yard maples, with their newly-fledged green and rust leaflets, gray trunks accompanied by a native, white flowering dogwood growing close. Sweet Matilda is happy to be outside after staying in during my noon to 5 PM work shift. Coyotes are on the mountain, so I like her inside while I’m away. She objects, but we work things out. She and I finally go inside because the clouds come, the cool breeze picks up, and a few rain droplets fall. We’re hardy, but today would rather be comfy and dry.

Safe inside, I now notice my wine bottle is almost half empty. No, I’m not a lush—not usually a drinker at all except for tea and water; however, since Sweet Sam’s passing, I haven’t found my crutch in food, but I have certainly taken solace in good wine at times. Judge me if you will; at this point in my life, I really don’t care. I’m for whatever eases the grief and the emptiness, as long as it’s legal and reasonably moral. I had hoped I would go first, since my husband was so practical and self-sufficient; however, we puny creatures don’t direct the Fates, so here I am, trying my best to survive after spending the majority of my life with the love of my life.

No one prepares us for widowhood. There’s not a college course Widowhood 101. Certainly, I know I’m not the first to lose someone special; however, I survived the loss of grandparents and parents with sorrow; however, the huge pain at the loss of a long-time, beloved spouse wasn’t there. Who am I now without Sweet Sam? Certainly, we were two separate entities; however, after years of living together, we meshed or morphed into the closest relationship two human beings can have.

I was blessed by this man much more than I deserve, and as I know he would want me to move forward with what time I have remaining, I cheapen his memory by dulling my senses and my pain with too much wine this evening because it softens the edges of my grief and dulls the answers to the question “What do I do now?” Sweet Sam would say, “OK, Kiddo! Pull up your bootstraps and move on. We had a great run; who gets 58 years with the love of his/her life? We had that, Babe. Be grateful and live on—be your best self, which is smart, giving, caring, loving.” You’re not finished.

Finally, this evening, I went to the living room and my beloved piano given to me by caring parents for my 9th birthday. I can’t remember how long it’s been since I touched its keys. I turned on the music light, took Pledge and a cloth to wipe away the dust, and finally sat down on the still sturdy bench. I touched a key here and there, thinking I might need to have the piano cleaned and tuned; however, the few keys I first touched rang clear and clean.

I located my favorite arrangement of “Amazing Grace” and decided to see if my fingers could still find the notes. I played and the keys rang true. When I was growing up, my beloved piano was my “go-to” when stressful situations arose. After so many years of not touching the keys, today my loving piano gift decades ago brought me the calm and solace I needed. As I touched and brought forth the notes and sounds, I realized that some things remain constant, comforting—if we just take the time and pay attention

Life is tough. We don’t necessarily realize this fact when we’re young. However, we need to remind ourselves that we’re survivors. Look at our country’s history, look at the strength of people you know: family, friends, people who survive unbelievable horrors and circumstances and still come out sane, loving entities.

I’m somewhat ashamed that I’ve found some solace in my wine glass over the last few months—not to the point of drunkenness, but enough just to dull the pain in my heart.

However, for a time after great loss or disappointment, maybe it’s ok to find temporary pain dulling in something that works but doesn’t hurt anyone else. I will move on and so will you. This afternoon, almost seven months after the loss of my life, I found joy and calm in my natural surroundings, my cat, and my beloved piano which I hadn’t touched in years. I have finally decided I will survive. Crutches are temporary; after a time, one has to stand on her/his own feet.