Column: Striking up some ratings for the Olympics

But I bet many people would enjoy watching well-practiced pros play it in the Olympics.

Croquet, variations of which are played around the world, is not unprecedented as an Olympic sport. It was included in the 1900 games, but never made the Olympics schedule again.

I admit it's not exactly an exciting contact sport, or much of a sport at all, but that makes it a perfect game for a modern-day Olympics.

For starters, croquet is as egalitarian as any sport can get and is so simple anyone can play it — young, old, male, female.

Imagine an octogenarian “striker” from Wales wearing black socks and sandals competing against a 10-year-old heiress from Beverly Hills or a sheik from Qatar.

If that doesn’t sound like compelling TV, I don’t know what does.

Seriously though, in these touchy political times when everyone is so easily offended by everything, maybe croquet could cool things down and bring us back to our senses.

If a striker in a televised croquet match were to take a knee to signal a political protest for the cameras, for instance, nobody would know.