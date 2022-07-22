Column: Stepping up 'ain’t' always fun

After decades of marriage to the love of my life, I am now coping with, among other things, all the “stuff” my sweet husband took care of. I pump gas, check the car’s oil and tire pressure, weed eat, crank the mower and clip the lawn — mundane activities that don’t require courage or a great deal of talent. However! Recently, I’ve had to “step up” when I would rather have stood down.

One evening last week, when Matilda and I were watching something mindless on TV, I noticed her staring at the side of our stone fireplace in the den. Then, she left my lap and went stalking toward the hearth. I checked carefully and there, stretched out on a layer of Crab Orchard stone, was a skinny, foot and a half-long snake. Over the years, we would occasionally find a little ring-necked yard snake who’d gotten into the house through TV or propane outside line holes, but either Max, our cat for 20 years, or Sweet Sam would take care of the intruder.

OK. What to do?

Now, to me, any size snake is a snake is a snake. However, when duty calls and no one else is available, one has to “step up.” Not natured to kill anything, I grabbed a handful of paper towels and made the unwise decision to catch the snake and put him outside. On how many levels was this a stupid idea? In my rescue process, Mr. Snake struck at me once or twice then disappeared somewhere in the den. Oh goody! A snake with attitude is loose in my house!

After a search, Matilda and I decided to give up and hope the critter found his way back to the fireplace and then outside. Sure enough, next day Matilda rustled him out of the flowerbed next to the outside den wall. I will spare you the gory dispatch details, but Cat and I are now minus one snake. I did not appreciate the experience.

A couple days later, I was working at my computer when Matilda got my attention with a loud “meow.” I had left the den door open a bit so she could come and go, if she wished, but had no idea she was in the house. I looked down into her very proud face and at a very dead chipmunk she had brought to Mama and laid beside my stool.

Normally, I would have yelled for Sam who would have petted and congratulated Matilda then quickly removed the remains. However, this was my job now, so I bragged on Matilda, scooped up the still-warm chipper, wrapped him in something soft, took him outside and buried him in the flower garden where Cat couldn’t get him AGAIN.

Isn’t life a smart aleck when it reminds us of those smaller things we take so for granted because someone else handles the details? I’m beginning to realize that since last October, my learning curve is expanding by leaps and bounds.