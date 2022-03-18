Column: Spring harbinger -- Trailing Arbutus still delights

One of my sweetest memories comes from a simple, long-ago excursion with my mother.
In March, on a sunny day just cool enough for sweaters, she announced we were taking a walk after lunch, and as we wandered along past the old barn and through a small clearing, Mom explained that we were going just to the edge of our woods where mountain laurel grew and look for one of the earliest spring wildflowers.
We walked just a few yards up an ancient logging road, then stopped before a large laurel at the top of a low bank.
Mom dropped to her knees and began gently raking away old leaves from the base of the laurel, then called me to her and told me to lean down and sniff where she pointed.
I looked first in case a spider was lurking, but there, nestled where she had moved the leaves away, was a cluster of tiny whitish-pink flowers surrounded by leathery green leaves.
Delighted to find a flower in this unlikely spot, I went to my knees, leaned down and sniffed the most heavenly fragrance. Today’s perfumers couldn’t compete because Mother Nature would win, hands down.
I believe my lifelong love of flowers began in that instant.
For years after my first experience with Trailing Arbutus, Mom and I kept this spring ritual by going in early March to the same spot on the small bank of the old logging road in our woods and gently brushing away the leaves to find our treasure.
Curious, many years later, after my husband and I moved back to the mountain, I decided one March to see if any remnant of the little plant remained, so I walked part way down our drive and into the woods to the old logging road.
I located a laurel that I thought might be the same one from years before, dropped to my knees, gently raked away the leaves at its base and there it was — my Trailing Arbutus.
Probably not the exact same plant, but as I leaned down to smell the delicate little flowers, I was 5 years old again and the fragrance was just as sweet as the first time I experienced it. There can be great comfort in some things remaining constant.
*Note: Trailing Arbutus (Epigaea repens) is actually a small trailing shrub now protected in many states because of its sensitivity to human activities like logging and housing developments. Because of its delightful fragrance, the little shrub was so prized by florists in the early 1900s that it almost disappeared before conservationists took note. — *Adkins, Leonard M. Wildflowers of the Appalachian Trail. Menasha Ridge Press, 1999.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.