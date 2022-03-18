Column: Spring harbinger -- Trailing Arbutus still delights

One of my sweetest memories comes from a simple, long-ago excursion with my mother.

In March, on a sunny day just cool enough for sweaters, she announced we were taking a walk after lunch, and as we wandered along past the old barn and through a small clearing, Mom explained that we were going just to the edge of our woods where mountain laurel grew and look for one of the earliest spring wildflowers.

We walked just a few yards up an ancient logging road, then stopped before a large laurel at the top of a low bank.

Mom dropped to her knees and began gently raking away old leaves from the base of the laurel, then called me to her and told me to lean down and sniff where she pointed.

I looked first in case a spider was lurking, but there, nestled where she had moved the leaves away, was a cluster of tiny whitish-pink flowers surrounded by leathery green leaves.

Delighted to find a flower in this unlikely spot, I went to my knees, leaned down and sniffed the most heavenly fragrance. Today’s perfumers couldn’t compete because Mother Nature would win, hands down.

I believe my lifelong love of flowers began in that instant.