Column: Sidney Poitier -- Class, wit and dignity

The incomparable Sidney Poitier departed this Earth last week, and it’s virtually impossible to detail the impact he had on both the film world and society in general.

When Poitier was awarded an honorary Oscar at the 2002 annual Academy Awards for his monumental contributions to the film industry, he reveled in such an honor with the signature refinement and sophistication that had been his hallmark since his initial foray into the Hollywood community.

He was the first Black person to be awarded the Academy Award for best actor in 1963 for his role as well—rounded handyman Homer Smith in the film “Lillies of the Field.” Poitier played itinerant jack-of-all-trades who stops at a farm in Arizona in the desert to obtain some water for his car. and ends up providing his carpentry skills to a group of nuns.

Poitier’s films are considered among some of the most distinguished ever made by Hollywood. He was one of the most prominent actors of the 1960s and became the number one box office star in America in 1967 with three smash box hits – “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?” “In The Heat of The Night" and “To Sir With Love.” Very few actors of any generation have achieved or accomplished such a level of notoriety.