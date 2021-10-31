Column: Saving seed beans for future plantings

I am rabidly protective of the green beans we grow as they’re a tasty heirloom German greasy that was in hubby’s family for 30 years before we were married and has been with us for half a century, so thank goodness I learned the art of “saving seeds” from Mom, so most years our freezer has a new supply of glass jars filled with our seed beans for future plantings. However, I’ve modified her process a bit, as you will see.
My love affair with green beans goes back to my kid days when Granny would give me a bucket of strung, whole green beans, a big needle and a roll of twine so I could make long ropes of beans which, on sunny days, Granny would throw over the clothesline on her L-shaped porch to dry into “shuck beans,” alias leather britches. On damp days and at night, she would lay the beans on paper bags behind her Home Comfort wood cook stove so they would get the heat during and after meal cooking.
For seed beans, Mother would gather those turning a bit yellow, then on hot, sunny days, dry them outside on paper or in a pan, and bring them in each night. After the drying, about two to three sunny days, Mom would shell the beans, put them in a clean glass jar, along with a few hot pepper flakes to manage the errant bug, and store them in the freezer. I still follow this storing process with our bean seed and any left-over vegetable seed I purchase; the seeds will keep for years.
However, I’ve tried Mother’s drying method several times only to be at work when rain came or forget too many times to bring the beans in on damp nights and end up with moldy messes to be thrown away. However, I finally found the drying beans secret. For several years, Sam had to drive the pickup with the dash covered in newspaper and green beans, since I discovered this is the best and most convenient spot to dry my seed beans. The truck was always parked outside, with lots of sun and warmth and no possibility of rain damage, so I could leave the beans until they dried. Can’t beat that system with a stick; however, it took Sam some time to become accustomed to people at work or passing on the street greeting him with “I see the wife’s drying beans again.”
This year I’ve had to make a change since we no longer have a pickup, but the back window of the family car works just as well, so those of you who know my husband’s passion for cars, especially a neat, clean one, get the joke. “Green Acres is the place to be; farm livin’ is the life for me.”
About the writer: Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.