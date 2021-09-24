Column: Rising suicide rates --Learn the risk factors and warning signs

We all hoped to be in a very different place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.

Instead, as we enter fall 2021, the planning completed in 2020 is being put into action. It should be no secret by this time — receiving the vaccination is the No. 1 thing you should do right now. It is also important, due to the high volume of transmission, that you wear a mask, wash your hands and distance yourself. These strategies are what we know we can do to keep ourselves and others safe from this devastating illness.

In my column last April, I talked about the fact that our mental health and resilience is just as critical to nurture as our physical health, especially now. The challenges of isolation, fear of ourselves or a loved one getting sick, missed holidays, disrupted work, and learning from home for children have made our lives unsettled for more than a year and a half now. We’re not just weary of it all, some of us are experiencing severe depression, anxiety and mental distress as a result of this wear and tear.