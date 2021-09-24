Column: Rising suicide rates --Learn the risk factors and warning signs

We all hoped to be in a very different place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.
Instead, as we enter fall 2021, the planning completed in 2020 is being put into action. It should be no secret by this time — receiving the vaccination is the No. 1 thing you should do right now. It is also important, due to the high volume of transmission, that you wear a mask, wash your hands and distance yourself. These strategies are what we know we can do to keep ourselves and others safe from this devastating illness.
In my column last April, I talked about the fact that our mental health and resilience is just as critical to nurture as our physical health, especially now. The challenges of isolation, fear of ourselves or a loved one getting sick, missed holidays, disrupted work, and learning from home for children have made our lives unsettled for more than a year and a half now. We’re not just weary of it all, some of us are experiencing severe depression, anxiety and mental distress as a result of this wear and tear.
Aside from the loss of life we’ve suffered because of COVID-19, the mental health crisis fueled by the pandemic has caused a tragic rise in suicides across all age groups, and especially among adolescents and young adults. Many are aware that peers are everything to adolescents, and the pandemic snatched this time away in an instant. All of a sudden, school classes, sports, and extracurricular activities were gone, as well as proms and graduation ceremonies. This left a huge hole in the lives of young people.
According to the Nov. 13, 2020 edition of the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, young people between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age constituted the largest number of mental health-related Emergency Department visits during both 2019 and 2020. Over the course of late March through mid-October, 2020, mental health visits increased by 24% for children ages 5-11, and 31% for adolescents between 12 and 17, as compared to the same period in 2019.
Though the rise in suicide rates we’re seeing as a result of the pandemic is a true crisis, it’s also a chance to analyze and address how we can provide more services for those struggling. Friends and loved ones play an important role. too, in the life of someone who may be struggling with self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Since September is National Suicide Prevention Month, it’s time to talk about this topic, hard as it may be.
Certain factors raise a person’s risk for attempting suicide, such as a history of mental illness, a family history of suicide, issues around financial instability, a history of trauma and substance misuse or abuse issues. Importantly, another risk factor is lack of access to needed mental health services and treatment for substance abuse.
Recognizing the warning signs that may increase someone’s desire to harm themselves is a step you can take. Warning signs range from excessive sleeping or not sleeping enough, engaging in risk-taking behaviors, isolating one’s self, demonstrating significant mood swings and increasing drug and alcohol consumption. The person may also talk about feeling hopeless, that there’s nothing to live for, that they feel they’re a burden to their loved ones, and even about how they would end their lives.
Conversely, there are many people who attempt or commit suicide who show few warning signs and give little indication of their distress. This is why it’s important for us to check in with our friends and family often, whether you think they’re struggling or not.
Just calling someone or taking the time to get coffee or take a walk with them can give you an opening to inquire about how they are emotionally and whether they’re considering self-harm. If a person is expressing hopelessness, do not hold back on asking this one question: Have you thought about hurting yourself?” If they say yes, see if they can tell you what their plan is. If they have a plan, it is time to get this person to a healthcare professional who can help evaluate and treat them. If you live with an at-risk person, you want to remove access to anything that they could use to harm themselves.
The Mission Hospital McDowell Outpatient Behavioral Health Program was established in 2020 to respond to the need for behavioral health care by providing counseling services (face-to-face and virtually), as well as providing intensive outpatient therapy. Your primary care provider is a great resource for connecting you to needed services. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is renowned for the telephone support (800-273-8255) it offers to those at risk for suicide and their loved ones. By calling them or visiting their website, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org, callers and visitors can access mental health help, information about identifying who’s at risk for suicide, effective prevention strategies, and more.