Column: Rescued by a good Samaritan named Joe

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sam the Hubby says, “Well, the only thing to do is change to the spare; if we drive on this thing, it’ll be totally ruined.”

As he’s getting the spare and jack from the trunk we hear, “Need some help?”

Sam’s changed countless tires over the years, but he left birthday number 25 a l-o-n-g time ago and had a triple bypass surgery too recently, so I was thankful to see this pleasant young man approaching.

He calmly took the jack and lug wrench from Hubby and efficiently jacked up the car, removed the lug nuts and caps, removed the flat and replaced it with the spare in short order. Then, after Sam checked the tire pressure, this kind soul went to his truck for an air tank to pump the tire to his satisfaction.

During this exchange, we learned that our rescuer’s name is Joe, he has a family, a job, and an everyday commute to an out-of-town college where he’s taking classes not offered close by to prepare himself for a new position. He was polite, efficient and generous with his time and efforts after having a long, tiring day himself.