Column: Rescued by a good Samaritan named Joe

In long-ago English classes, my students and I often examined the loss of innocence theme, common to certain types of literature which examine the human condition with characters often struggling against the realities of man’s inhumanity to man.
As we grow older and thus become more aware of much that’s askew in the world, it’s easy to view the world through a negative lens. Especially now, we’re bombarded with the country’s political mess, too many people are rude and self-centered, our drug problem is truly alarming, reports of school shootings make news with horrifying regularity, the COVID virus is forever present and the list goes on endlessly.
How refreshing, then, when good people step up to warm our hearts and suggest, through their words and actions, that maybe there’s still hope humanity will rebound.
After an early doctor’s appointment drive to and from Asheville recently, and with late afternoon grocery shopping plans, Hubby and I decided to grab a quick sandwich out. However, when we approached the car after leaving the restaurant, we found two older gentlemen pointing at our right front tire and shaking their heads; the thing was as flat as a loser’s ego.
The men chatted with us a bit, then went on their merry way. We’re not AAA members, so assistance from that quarter was out, no garages were close by and would have been closed had they existed, and we were 10 miles from home.
Sam the Hubby says, “Well, the only thing to do is change to the spare; if we drive on this thing, it’ll be totally ruined.”
As he’s getting the spare and jack from the trunk we hear, “Need some help?”
Sam’s changed countless tires over the years, but he left birthday number 25 a l-o-n-g time ago and had a triple bypass surgery too recently, so I was thankful to see this pleasant young man approaching.
He calmly took the jack and lug wrench from Hubby and efficiently jacked up the car, removed the lug nuts and caps, removed the flat and replaced it with the spare in short order. Then, after Sam checked the tire pressure, this kind soul went to his truck for an air tank to pump the tire to his satisfaction.
During this exchange, we learned that our rescuer’s name is Joe, he has a family, a job, and an everyday commute to an out-of-town college where he’s taking classes not offered close by to prepare himself for a new position. He was polite, efficient and generous with his time and efforts after having a long, tiring day himself.
So, Joe, wherever you are, we thank you again for rescuing us and for restoring a little of our ragged faith in human nature’s goodness. We wish you and your family well and offer a prayer for your safe travel as you work toward your future. We will certainly pay your kindness forward.
September is National Courtesy Month—a reminder, maybe, to make it every month.
About the writer:
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.