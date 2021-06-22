Column: Republicans hit new low in insurrection denial

The medal displayed in the Capitol would be accompanied by a plaque listing all of the law enforcement agencies who helped defend the Capitol against the crowd of white nationalists, off-duty police officers, veterans and just plain wing-nuts, who stormed the building to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

The resolution also specifically honors the heroism of then-Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who led the mob away from the Senate chamber on that fateful day, saving former Vice President Mike Pence and other senators. Goodman has since been named the Senate’s acting deputy sergeant-at-arms.

During a May interview on C-Span, where he defended his vote against a bipartisan commission to study the causes of the insurrection, Perry, who also opposed certification, downplayed the seriousness of the violence, telling a caller that “there was no arms that came in as far as I know, other than the people who were armed at the Capitol as security. No arms came into the Capitol with the people that did walk in,” WITF-FM in Harrisburg reported.

Perry’s assertions do not square with federal charging documents made public in relation to the attack, which identified a number of weapons including handguns, stun guns, chemical spray, baseball bats and flagpoles that were wielded as clubs.