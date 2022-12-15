Column: Remembering self-care this holiday season

Just as we focus on the multitude of things we have to be grateful for in November, my thoughts turn to the gifts we give and get in December, both large and small.

This is typically a month when we are fortunate to spend time with family and friends, and this year we will be able to celebrate in a way that is more reminiscent of past pre-pandemic Christmases, thanks to the vaccines and medications that have been developed at record speed to prevent and treat COVID-19.

In order to lower your risk for COVID and flu this holiday season, I encourage you to get and stay up-to-date with your vaccine boosters, and to remember to get your flu shot. Both are critical to keeping you healthy and enjoying a significantly lower risk of being hospitalized if you come down with either illness.

If you were wondering if December is too late to get protection from these vaccines, it isn’t. There is still plenty of winter illness season remaining, so do get vaccinated. This is especially critical when it comes to the flu, as flu season has arrived early this year, and the Southeast is a hot spot, with cases peaking earlier than usual.

National Handwashing Awareness Week is in December and it is a good reminder for us to continue to be vigilant with doing all those things that help keep contagious illnesses at bay — washing our hands frequently, staying six feet apart, and wearing a mask when in a crowded indoor public space, especially if you have a compromised immune system. All of these steps protect not only you, but those who are more vulnerable to illness.

This will be my and my family’s first holiday season here in Western North Carolina, so in some respects, we will be building a collection of new traditions, though it’s always comforting to revisit the long-observed ones as well. Even though there is a lot of messaging during the holidays that our calendars should be jam packed and our moods jolly, there’s a good deal of stress, pressure, and exhaustion that most of us experience during the month of December.

I encourage community members to check in with themselves this December. The holidays are an emotional time for everyone for one reason or another. You may be a holiday fan who loves nothing more than listening to Christmas tunes, baking, and finding that perfect gift for someone, or you might feel loneliness because of losing a loved one, stress due to a job loss, or concern over whether the family will get along during Christmas dinner.

You certainly are not alone if you grapple with mixed emotions at this time of year, but know that tuning in to your emotions may help you decided to seek help from a mental health counselor. This is one of the best things you can do for yourself, since your mental and physical health are deeply intertwined, influence each other, and impact your overall wellbeing.

My heart and soul recognize those in our community who are going through hardships and difficult emotions this holiday, and I empathize. I hope and pray that you are able to find gratitude in your reflections of this year and feel eager about the fresh start we will all get in 2023.

As I reflect on the gifts of my family and my exemplary colleagues at Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM), I realize how fortunate I am to have the consistent support from each member of the family I live with and the family I work with. During this time of employment challenges, I’m even more appreciative of our MHM colleagues, all of whom are compassionate, highly professional, and put our patients first, no matter what department of the hospital they work within.

Whether an MHM team member is a provider, administrator, clinical support staff, a member of Environmental Services, or creating the meals that nourish our patients and staff, they give their very best to us each day. The hospital’s many accomplishments — the most important of which is providing our patients with unmatched care — can only be attributed to this committed and caring team.

As you make plans for 2023, I hope you will commit to investing in your own growth and health. Everyone at MHM shares the goal of fostering self-improvement for our own health and to support our community’s health, and to do all we can to create and maintain a supportive and safe workplace. Through these efforts, we will be able to be stronger and more productive as a community and for the community.

Marsha Myers, FACHE, CMD, R(R)(T) is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.