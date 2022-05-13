Column: Pulling up our drawers and moving on

As I settled on the patio with cat Matilda about 6 p.m., the sun was making its way west, almost behind the right mountain ridge, and the backyard was dappled with considerable shade, with a spot of gentle sunlight here and there.

Made from an old family churn, the water fountain gurgled pleasantly by the patio door, a wood thrush called his melody in the woods to my left, (Bach would be jealous) and in the left branch bog hollow, a tree frog added his voice to the concert.

A titmouse lit on the back bank feeder and chose his sunflower seed, and an Indian hen, or pileated woodpecker, suddenly gave her raucous, warning call, temporarily outdoing all the other sounds.

Some time ago, someone came out with the idea of a gratitude journal, and I actually began one in 2004, during a rather dark time in my life.

As I looked through that old journal while I sat on the patio, proud of my recent labor to pot all the waiting flower plants but more delighted with the sights and sounds around me, I was reminded that every day is full of gratitude moments, hokey as this may sound, if we only pay attention.

With ever-present COVID stats and warnings, the awful Ukraine tragedy, outlandish grocery prices, gas at $4.19 per gallon in our small mountain town miles away from any interstate highway, this afternoon, I’m grateful I could sit and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature in my backyard.

Maudlin as this may sound, I think of all the negativity and mayhem in the world, and I have to marvel at my tiny spot in the universe where I have a wild turkey and four pregnant does in my side yard, I can feel a cool breeze, see Mountain Laurel beginning to open pinkish white blossoms at the top of the patio bank, and smell the marvelous fragrance of the white lilac by the breakfast room window—a thoughtful, much appreciated gift long ago given by a dear friend of many years.

Each time I come out or go in the patio door, sweet lilac fragrance says, “Aren’t you happy to be alive?”

Today, I needed this reminder. Despite tragedy, personal loss, unsettled times, country and world chaos, and so on, if we seriously look, pay attention, and think—life can still be worth living. As the old saying goes, we just have to pull up our drawers and move on. Sound advice but sometimes difficult to follow. Since childhood, I’ve always been an outside, dig in the dirt, literally wrap my arms around a tree trunk person. So, (one of my favorite words), late this afternoon, I sat on the patio with cat Matilda on the table by my laptop, and attempted to put things into perspective.

Forgive my personal references, but they’re meant to assist. Since losing my Sweet Sam of 58 years last October, my large garage freezer died, as well as all its contents; I locked myself out of the house for the first time in 45 years, resulting in breaking in to my own dwelling, which has meant a new glass door pane; a new door, new door knobs and locks; and, as the final blow, my 2017 dishwasher just died.

Certainly, except for Sam, none of these “glitches” are life changing. However, these glitches have certainly raised my frustration level by considerable degrees.

Maybe, by now, as I feel the soft, evening breeze after 80 degrees in early May today, hear the sweet bird calls from nearby woods, smell the aromatic lilac five feet away, note the brilliant blue-flag Iris in blossom at the end of the patio wall, hear the soft silence of nature, and know that, for the moment, at least, I am content and safe (except for the occasional mosquito), I understand what Thoreau meant when he said at the beginning of Walden: “I went into the woods to live deliberately.”