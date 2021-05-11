Column: Propaganda is the point for the GOP

From Atlanta and West Palm, it’s ridiculously easy to draw a straight line to Capitol Hill, where Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is about to lose her job in the House GOP leadership, not for being sufficiently conservative (she is staunchly conservative), but for refusing to bend the knee to the government-in-exile in Florida, and for refusing to push the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

In Biden’s first 100 days in office, Republicans refused to put up any votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that was wildly popular among voters - including their own. But they have not been shy about rushing out to take credit for it.

It now seems baked in that Democrats will have to pass Biden’s infrastructure and family bills without GOP votes as well, even though those proposals are similarly popular, and as a recalibrated electorate looks for the government to spend more and to shoulder more responsibilities.

But rather than take heed of this change in the national mood, Republicans - who are equal parts terrified of primaries from their right, and dead-set on recapturing Congress and the White House - have thrown in with a twice-impeached autocrat who still commands a scary cult-like hold on the GOP base.