Column: Planning a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day?

I know the media tell us that February 14 is the time to dance until the cows come home. But many couples are just as likely to wave a pitchfork at anyone who suggests going out after dark. (“Yeah, I’ll kick up my heels – as long as they land on the ottoman.”)

Multigenerational families have special problems. Seems like only yesterday you were learning to unhook a bra and suddenly you’re overpaying a babysitter so you can go teach your parents to program their Jitterbug phone.

The commercialization of Valentine’s Day gets worse and worse. What used to be an occasion for stimulating neglected affection (or at least stimulating primal urges) is now more about stimulating the local economy. (“Cheer for the martyrdom of Saint Valentine and repair the school roof! Patronize the upcoming Donner Party festival and pay for a whole new municipal parking lot!”)

The patriotic pressure doesn’t ease up just because you’re between partners. No, that’s when the Chamber of Commerce initiates the Presley Protocol. (“If you can’t find a partner, use a wooden chair – now on sale for a limited time at Forbush’s Furniture Emporium.”)