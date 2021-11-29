Column: Over the river and speeding

After last year’s lockdown it’s great to once again gather with family for the holidays. Some will be traveling “over the river and thru the woods to grandmother’s house.” During the holidays our already crowded and inadequately maintained roads will be strained, especially since speeding has surged in our state.

Burt Reynolds’ stunt driving in the movie "Smokey and the Bandit" doesn’t hold a candle to some of the drivers we’ve encountered. Picture Interstate 40 on a Friday afternoon in what has to be described as heavy traffic. I’m driving my usual “9 and under” on the 70 mile an hour road when I suddenly see, in my rearview mirror, not one, but two cars bobbing and weaving, racing to pass everyone. There’s more space between a burger and the bun on a Big Mac than when these cars recklessly wedge themselves between cars. Liken it to parallel parking at 85 miles an hour.

Either these guys (and I suspect they were male drivers) had a death wish or there was a pot of gold waiting them if they arrived at a prescribed destination by a certain time in one piece. But they were scaring the bejesus out of the rest of us. And this was not an isolated experience, as I’m sure you probably know.