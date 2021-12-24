Column: Oops! Life interrupts us all sometimes

Since age 5, I knew I wanted to teach. That was the Christmas I asked Santa for a small blackboard and chalk; dollies and tea sets weren’t my things, but I did have a beloved teddy bear whom I forced to sit through countless chalk scribbles on my new blackboard and then carried until he was threadbare.
I loved school and knew my aim was college, so kudos to wonderful, hardworking, supportive parents and a scholarship, I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and education and later with an master’s in the same areas. Marriage was not on my immediate agenda.
However, fate, karma, the Supreme Being, had other plans. Early during my first year teaching, this absolutely wonderful man had the good sense (tee hee) to ask me out, and I agreed. Eight months later, we married. I hadn’t really planned on being a wife, although there had been a couple of proposals along the way.
I worked enthusiastically in my chosen profession for 40 years and loved every minute. I stayed happily married to the love of my life for almost 58 years. Of course, I lost grandparents and parents and a couple of dear friends along the way. Life is never the stereotypical bed of roses; however, one status I never, ever aspired to — never thought would come to me — was that of widow. No college I know offers Widowhood 101.
Not to slip into the maudlin, but how does one who’s not lived alone since 1964 (home, college roomies, husband), function as a singular person? Parents/grandparents gone, several friends gone, family virtually gone except for one “sis” cousin, many close in-laws gone.
I’m a logical person; I need steps 1,2,3 to tell me how to survive, not just day-to-day, but minute to minute. Thank heavens for dearest friends, but the night eventually comes. The empty left side of the bed, the leather recliner opposite my chair in the den, clothes to be laundered, folded, and given away to good causes. The myriad legal changes, notifications, messages. Doing chores and tasks Hubby always took care of. The lack of presence of someone dearly loved for almost 58 years. How does one adjust to a life-altering change in a nano second?
Platitudes come but they mean nothing. For centuries, others have known this kind of loss, but knowing this does not ease my heart. We are supposed to be adaptable creatures; however, I appreciate constants, but Life doesn’t offer those on a regular basis. I will survive as many of you have. I may not be comfortable; I may not like my new status; I may flunk the first course; however, dear friends, Sam’s remaining family, and our cat, Matilda, are with me and proving to be support and comfort. I will be consoled by almost 58 years with the love of my life.
Some time ago I read the marvelous book “Hannah Coulter” by Wendell Berry and I wrote down this quote. It brings me peace now and may mean something to our readers.
“Grief is not a force and has no power to hold. You only bear it. Love is what
carries you, for it is always there, even in the dark, or most in the dark, but
shining out at times like gold stitches in a piece of embroidery.”
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.