Column: Oops! Life interrupts us all sometimes

Not to slip into the maudlin, but how does one who’s not lived alone since 1964 (home, college roomies, husband), function as a singular person? Parents/grandparents gone, several friends gone, family virtually gone except for one “sis” cousin, many close in-laws gone.

I’m a logical person; I need steps 1,2,3 to tell me how to survive, not just day-to-day, but minute to minute. Thank heavens for dearest friends, but the night eventually comes. The empty left side of the bed, the leather recliner opposite my chair in the den, clothes to be laundered, folded, and given away to good causes. The myriad legal changes, notifications, messages. Doing chores and tasks Hubby always took care of. The lack of presence of someone dearly loved for almost 58 years. How does one adjust to a life-altering change in a nano second?