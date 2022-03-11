Column: One mouth, too many words

If I spoke 7,000 words a day, that would be about five words a minute for 24 hours. I’m not sure that’s something I could ever do.

Most people have a lot to say, but what they say doesn’t really mean a lot. And not just politicians.

My maternal grandfather was very selective when it came to speaking. It took him quite a while to get a sentence out, and he never used a word that wasn’t necessary. I sometimes couldn’t understand what he was saying, but he would never repeat himself. But when I asked him to repeat himself, he would just look at me and smile one of his grandfatherly smiles.

Having something to say is very important. The trouble is most of what people have to say isn’t important.

There’s the other side to this: sometimes what I say gets me into trouble. I may be meaning one thing, but the person listening may understand it entirely differently. This has been my trouble throughout the years.

When I’m silent, I rarely get into trouble. When I open my mouth and start speaking, I get into trouble. Sometimes speaking is automatic, and I don’t realize what I’m saying out loud. Keeping my thoughts to myself has been a hard discipline for me throughout the years.