Column: Old-fashioned flowers -- beauty, grace and giving

Since June is usually rose-blossoming month, and with Granny’s rambler in full, glorious red at the end of the back deck, I’m reminded of the special flower gardens of days gone by.

I grew up with three women flower gardeners—my mother and both grandmothers. I’ve declared often over the years that any one of them could sprout a rock and encourage it to grow. During my childhood and even long after I married, these three ladies always had a flower garden in its truest sense. Yes, they grew flowers in porch pots and in other yard places; however, there was always a large yard flower garden and often a row of flowers in the field vegetable gardens.

In the early ‘40s, when Mom married Dad, she brought a cutting of a wonderful English rose from her home place and planted it in what would eventually become our backyard. The rose flourished and became one of my favorite flowers, with its delicate pink blossoms and sweet scent. Back in the day when women and girls wore hats and white gloves, when this rose blossomed, Mom would fashion a small corsage of the pink rosebuds and pin to my jumper for church. Years ago, I planted a cutting from this same rose and each spring it gives those blush pink blossoms and lovely perfume for the bud vase by my kitchen window.

Granny P. grew the biggest, brightest cosmos in the edge of her kitchen yard, so long since, these rose, pink, and white blossoms remain a favorite. She was also a marvel with roses, and one in particular was special. Called a hornet’s nest because of each blossom’s shape, its purple flowers often graced her dining room table. Each Saturday during spring, summer, and early fall, Granny P. would always cut a bouquet of her flowers for the dining room table. As a child, one of my favorite things, since her house was close by, was to slip into her dining room just to see what flowers she had chosen for the weekend; each discovery was like opening a present.

Granny W. grew beautiful glads, dinner plate dahlias, larkspur, bearded iris, sweet-smelling peonies, pale lavender poppies, and a wonderful rust daisy mum. Most of the perennial flowers I’ve grown over the years come from her gardens, but favorites are her peonies and iris that she trusted a dear friend and me to “take up.” We dug her long iris row, luscious rose peonies, white ones with delicate pink lower petals and a lovely scent, and her vermillion row—her pride and joy.

How special that Granny asked my friend and me to share these flowers when, in her 90s, she was no longer able to give them proper care. There can be something almost sacred in such continuity. Grannie knew we both adored flowers, so she chose us to carry on a legacy, which we have done.

Later, I was fortunate to get a wonderful mother-in-law who, today, would be touted a master gardener—no classes required. Back in the day, women who had flower gardens rarely bought the plants because they would admire a lovely blossom in a relative’s or friend’s garden and take home a cutting, a root clump, or be promised seed at the appropriate time. Mrs. McKinney grew her large flower garden, primarily of gladioli, baby’s breath, and dahlias, every summer because many local cemetery decorations were held in July and August. Women in the neighborhood knew they could count on Mom Annie’s flowers. She grew other flowers and blooming shrubs and was a wonder with the old-fashioned Christmas cactus, but she did this one garden specifically to give the flowers away. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote that “. . . flowers are an appropriate gift because they’re a ray of beauty [that] outvalues all the utilities of the world.” Amen.

Nostalgia can be a mixed blessing, so I’ve found both pain and joy in remembering. As Granny’s flowers flourish in my garden, I take pleasure in the continuity but also regret the passing of simpler days when folks spent time literally smelling the roses.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.