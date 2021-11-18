Column: Old autumn finally puts on a show

If the breeze merely whispers, the shedding is like Roger Williams’ sweet walk down the piano keyboard in his famous version of “Autumn Leaves.” If the breeze becomes wind, the musical accompaniment bursts forth Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain” or the second part of Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.”

Had he lived where I do, I think Johnny Mercer would have missed his darling most of all when autumn leaves start to fall because she wasn’t there to help him rake.

This is the time of year where you keep the leaves swept just enough to find the driveway and fragile plants won’t be mashed or choked.

The day of reckoning will come, however, when the leaves must be cleared and pulverized as much as possible. It’s the price one must pay for having a lot of trees and enjoying their spring and autumn shows.

I regard that price as a mere pittance compared to the joy the trees give to me.

I give thanks for my many blessings. After all, Thanksgiving is upon us. It’s a time when we express our gratitude for the bounty we have received and all the good things in our lives. Some of us thank our God on Thanksgiving. Some people thank their employer, or governor, or hero — whoever — or nobody.