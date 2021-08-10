Column: Offense and controversy are necessary for democracy

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised at this new high-tech imprimatur. The same thing is happening on Twitter, except not in such a targeted manner. The other day I tried to reply to a tweet about Nancy Pelosi’s belief that abortion is a civil right for poor women, and it immediately triggered this message: “Want to review this before sending? We’re asking people to review replies with potentially harmful or offensive language.”

I am certain that I used the word “beast” in my reply, since I find Pelosi’s devotion to abortion to be quite savage. Still, it’s a bit much to start flagging non-threatening comments to a public figure with a finger wagging 21st century Miss Brooks (for those of you who have no idea who that is, Google it).

I suppose a lot of this is in response to the events of Jan. 6, which have completely thrown the country off of its axis. There are those who liken it to a terror attack, those who think it was nothing more than a group of rowdy tourists, and those like me who think it falls somewhere in between the two.

Social media was blamed for allowing conspiracy theories to be foisted upon an innocent public by twisted minds with access to keyboards. That, of course, could describe the internet well before that crazy shaman fellow with the Ride of the Valkyries outfit forced himself into the capitol building.