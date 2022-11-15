Column: Nurturing gratitude brings us countless gifts

There have been studies linking the cultivation of a gratitude practice with a feeling of improved well-being, and I believe that focusing on all we have is a good thing to do daily. Especially as we approach this holiday season and Thanksgiving this month, I am inventorying the considerable things I have to be grateful for in my life, and they are significant.

First and foremost, I am thankful for my family. Their unconditional love provides a type of contentment and security that can’t be found anywhere else. I know, too, that many of us live far away from our biological family members, and that as adults, we often nurture a “chosen family” as well. These loved ones are those who you know would also be there for you no matter what you needed, and you’d be there for them.

I think too, that this extends to our communities, whether they are nurtured at work, school, in our place of worship or through another source. There are great benefits when we work with a group toward the same goals. In the case of Mission Hospital McDowell, everyone here has invested their efforts into delivering superior care to our patients and helping them heal in multiple ways. We are all grateful for the community support we receive, from the many ways you recognize and thank our health care heroes — especially after the last two-and-a-half challenging years as we navigated our way through the pandemic together — to those of you who volunteer your time with us.

Another thing I appreciate deeply, especially as I have recently reached my 50-year milestone birthday, is my health. The older I get and the more life experiences I have, the more heightened my awareness is of my own mortality and that of others. I am grateful for abilities we can easily take for granted, from my mobility to living a full life and meeting the many demands of work and family. The pricelessness of our good health is something that is brought into sharp focus whenever we fall ill, whether that’s with a head cold or living with a more serious chronic condition. We all remember how easy it was to bounce back from an injury or illness when we were 20, but now I am much more conscious of doing all I can to take care of not just my body, but my mind and soul as well. It’s a challenge to balance self-care with our busy lives, but so worth it in the long run.

In a more universal sense, I get joy from the realization that life is truly a series of thousands of little miracles presented to us, and we need to take the time to notice them. Consciousness is certainly an important part of being grateful, since recognizing the gifts we have makes it possible for us to acknowledge them. My family and I recently moved here to beautiful McDowell County, for example, and I am inspired daily by the stunning natural landscape that surrounds us and the people who live here. This special community has welcome us warmly, as has the special Mission Hospital McDowell community, and I couldn’t be more appreciative.

As I have gotten oriented here at MHM, all of our team members have played a role in not just familiarizing me with my new hospital, but in helping me better understand my role, priorities and tasks ahead. I am very grateful too for the leadership here, who have provided indispensable guidance, thanks to their expertise in such a broad range of areas.

The work we do here is a calling, really. It is challenging, rewarding and exciting. I can say with confidence that the stellar Mission Hospital McDowell team considers it a privilege to serve and care for this community. We’re here for you, and thankful that you put your trust in us for your care. I wish my hospital community and our larger community a restful, healthy and happy Thanksgiving.