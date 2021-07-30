Column: NPH -- Have you heard about It?

As a healthcare professional, I recognized that what was happening with my loved one “wasn’t right.” However, I just could not put my finger on it. So, I kept watching and encouraging him to speak with his physician about the symptoms he was experiencing. The symptoms, though, were gradual over time, creating doubt on observations. Then it happened — a fall in the yard with the inability for my loved one to spatially figure out how to get up. With no loss of consciousness and fully aware of person, place, and time, and all limbs moving equally —I was perplexed…but it was enough for me to say: “Time for a ride with EMS to rule out stroke!”
Our local EMS team did a wonderful job transporting him to our Emergency Department, where the team quickly kicked into the process of ruling out stroke (McDowell is an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital!). The great news was that it was not a stroke…the other great news is that the expert Emergency Department physician identified the issue on his CT scan and set into motion a series of diagnostic studies and visits with neurology to determine a solid and hopefully corrective treatment plan.
Today, many of the symptoms that had occurred gradually over a period of 18 months are now resolving, due to the expert care team at Mission Community Medicine Nebo, Mission Hospital McDowell, and Mission Neurology. That is the benefit of integrated care we have with Mission Health.
Hydrocephaly is a condition marked by a buildup of fluid in the cavities that surround the brain (ventricles). Though cerebrospinal fluid normally moves around the brain and protects and nourishes it, symptoms arise and problems occur if there’s too much accumulation of fluid in the ventricles.
Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a specific type of hydrocephaly that occurs as a result of a surplus of cerebrospinal fluid that accumulates in the brain’s ventricles. There can be obvious cause, such as conditions that obstruct the drainage of fluid. However, there can also be unknown causes. Infections like meningitis, an injury to the brain, or a stroke are potential causes of the development of NPH.
When the ventricles are overfilled with fluid, pressure increases on different areas of the brain, which lead to diverse symptoms, including cognitive ability impairment, problems walking, and bladder control problems. NPH can be challenging to diagnose, as the symptoms are similar to Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. A correct and timely diagnosis of NPH Is critical though, to prevent further damage to the brain.
Other symptoms that emerge with NPH are memory and speech issues, falling and being unable to get back up, headache, nausea, and blurred vision. As you can see, some of these symptoms are just what you would experience if you were suffering a stroke.
The risk factors for NPH include being 60 years of age or older, having hypertension, a vascular disorder, or Alzheimer’s disease. A past head injury, brain surgery, or a brain tumor also increase the risk of developing NPH.
Though the symptoms of NPH can be treated without intervention, the most effective is the surgical placement of a permanent shunt in the brain. This is a tube that allows drainage of cerebrospinal fluid from the ventricles, typically into your abdomen. The shunt enables your body to absorb the fluid and your ventricles to hopefully reduce in size.
Our own Dr. J. Paul Fletcher, an internal medicine specialist right here at Mission Community Medicine in Nebo, believes that a combination of symptoms that can mimic other conditions and a general lack of awareness about NPH mean that patients who suffer with it may be at higher risk for complications, since they may put off seeking treatment. “It’s often easy to minimize the diverse signs of NPH and assume they’ll go away, and it’s even easier if they’re not severe,” he says. “But NPH is a real health concern, especially if you’re older, and once it’s mitigated with the placement of a shunt, a patient’s quality of life improves measurably.” Dr. Fletcher, like all of our caregivers, is committed to diagnosing NPH as promptly as possible, for the patient’s benefit — and their family’s.
My family and I are so grateful that he extraordinary care team at Mission Hospital McDowell’s ED was there when we needed them (first to rule out stroke) — setting us onto the right path for care. The integrated care system with Mission Neurology and Carolina Spine insured we had access to expert specialists to help us navigate and decide the treatment plan. And finally, the trusted care of our primary care provider at Mission Community Medicine in Nebo, ensures the ongoing monitoring needed to improve health.
We just recently completed our Acute Stroke Ready recertification here at MHM. It is our commitment to the community to always have access to the expert care of Mission Health. No matter what the emergency is, our team of physicians and nurses are dedicated to diagnosing and treating you as expertly and kindly as possible. Often, excellent treatment in the first stages of an emergency like this one impact a patient’s quality of life for the long term. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to seek treatment if you experience symptoms of illness that you “can’t quite put your finger on.” We are here to care for you.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.