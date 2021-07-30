Column: NPH -- Have you heard about It?

The risk factors for NPH include being 60 years of age or older, having hypertension, a vascular disorder, or Alzheimer’s disease. A past head injury, brain surgery, or a brain tumor also increase the risk of developing NPH.

Though the symptoms of NPH can be treated without intervention, the most effective is the surgical placement of a permanent shunt in the brain. This is a tube that allows drainage of cerebrospinal fluid from the ventricles, typically into your abdomen. The shunt enables your body to absorb the fluid and your ventricles to hopefully reduce in size.

Our own Dr. J. Paul Fletcher, an internal medicine specialist right here at Mission Community Medicine in Nebo, believes that a combination of symptoms that can mimic other conditions and a general lack of awareness about NPH mean that patients who suffer with it may be at higher risk for complications, since they may put off seeking treatment. “It’s often easy to minimize the diverse signs of NPH and assume they’ll go away, and it’s even easier if they’re not severe,” he says. “But NPH is a real health concern, especially if you’re older, and once it’s mitigated with the placement of a shunt, a patient’s quality of life improves measurably.” Dr. Fletcher, like all of our caregivers, is committed to diagnosing NPH as promptly as possible, for the patient’s benefit — and their family’s.