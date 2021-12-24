Column: My ongoing grudge with Santa

That was two weeks before Christmas, and during those two weeks I was ecstatic about that pony that was coming because my parents always told me Santa Claus never lies. So I can trust him as much as I can trust them. That turned out to be true.

That Christmas Eve, I could hardly go to bed. Once in bed, I could not keep my eyes shut thinking about that marvelous pony Santa would give me for my Christmas present. I kept thinking about the name I would use for that pony. I had half a dozen names; it just jingled through my mind.

This was going to be the best Christmas I would ever have.

I don’t know how I did it, but I finally drifted off to sleep and dreamed about my Christmas pony.

When I awoke that Christmas morning, I was so excited, I could hardly get out of bed quick enough. So I ran downstairs to the Christmas tree, expecting to see my Christmas pony. When I didn’t see it, I asked my parents where it was. All they could say was, “Well, we haven’t seen it. Maybe it’s just late.”