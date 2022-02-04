Column: Mr. Cold, please go away -- and stay there

Then she will tell me about those “snow angels” that she and her siblings used to do when it snowed. So I can’t argue against that.

I hate to admit it again, but she won that argument.

Then she threw a curveball at me and said, “Don’t you know that the other place than heaven is hot?”

Okay. She got me; what else can I do or say?

I still am not too friendly with cold, and I want to do everything I can to invite Mr. Cold to go back to his home, wherever that might be.

I know there is nothing I can do about the cold weather. But that does not mean I don’t try.

Every morning, during this cold season, I get up, go outside, shake my fist in the air and say as hot as I can, “Mr. Cold, go home and don’t come back.” Then I give him my infamous grimace and stick out my tongue.

So far, it hasn’t worked, but it does give me the satisfaction that at least I’m trying to do something to get rid of all of this cold.

One morning when I came back into the house after growling at Mr. Cold, I came face-to-face with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.