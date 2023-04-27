Everyone who has ever been a patient in a hospital, or had a loved one in the hospital, probably feels gratitude to their nurses.

The nursing team at Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM), I am proud to say, is unmatched in their skill, expertise, and compassion. There are more disparate talents and aptitudes required of nurses today for providing extraordinary patient care than at any other time.

The vital nucleus from which all extraordinary nursing care flows is relationships — with patients, their families, and a nurse’s professional colleagues. Establishing and maintaining these critical connections fosters trust, nurtures healing, and never lets us forget that we are dealing with an individual with a distinct medical and life history, rather than a set of symptoms or conditions.

At MHM, the focus our nursing team places on patients is facilitated in several ways. We have what we call nurse leader rounding, or daily connections that nurse leaders make with every patient and their family. It is just as important for nurses to learn about a patient’s individual circumstances — from the latest happenings with their children to challenges that could pose a barrier to getting care after they are discharged — as it is to manage their condition and medical needs.

Rounding also allows patients and families the time they need, on a consistent basis, to get any questions and concerns addressed.

Continuity is key when one nurse’s shift ends and another’s begins, and bedside shift reports are another tool that ensures patient care progresses seamlessly. It is another opportunity for a patient and their family to be involved with care decisions. This is also a time when nurses can assess and relay any potential risk to patients. They might discuss a patient’s medication, their fall risk, or many other considerations.

Since every nurse is part of a care team that includes physicians, case managers, and members of ancillary departments, they also participate in multidisciplinary rounds during which providers and others meet to discuss each patient and their needs, work to remove any obstacles to care, such as transportation issues or mobility challenges, and secure the resources needed to meet each patient’s unique circumstances.

Our nurses’ relationships don’t end with patients once they are discharged from MHM either. We have implemented post-discharge phone calls, during which nurses check in on patients after they have left the hospital and returned home. This step offers yet another opportunity to see to it that every patient feels confident about how to care for themselves after their hospital visit, get their questions answered, and ensure that any unforeseen needs are met.

MHM is also proud to be quite visible and active in the community, including when it comes to introducing the idea of nursing as a career to students of all ages. Our employer advisory group initiated a book collection project and provided more than 600 books, so every kindergartner in our public school system could receive one. We introduced the concept of working in healthcare to fifth graders participating in the McDowell Chamber of Commerce Junior LINC program, and brought the Mission Health mobile simulation and education lab — with patient rooms and mannequins that are used to train medical professionals — to middle and high schoolers. Experiences like this awaken students to healthcare as an exciting potential career option to consider.

This “front end effort” actually serves to help us later on in our ongoing efforts to recruit and retain the best and brightest as MHM nursing team members. We host a multitude of community events as well, that keep a career in nursing a visible and attractive option for many. This community engagement is vital to our recruitment work. All of these endeavors are especially important as our country and region face a nursing shortage that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses enrich every area of healthcare, from the bedside to education and administration. Here at MHM, we are lucky to have a Nurse Educator on staff who provides training on everything from new equipment and technology to care protocol updates, to our nursing team.

To show our gratitude during Nurses Month in May, we will be doing something special for our nurses each day during Nurses Week (May 6-12), from chair massages to snow cones. In March, we also recognized our nurses who earned specialty care certifications. The diverse areas of study they can gain accreditation in run the gamut, from pediatrics to oncology.

I have heard from our own nurses that one of the special parts of working at a rural hospital is that they value caring for their own community members and how special that is. We are fortunate and so proud to have a nursing team whose members are engaged advocates for our patients, and who make it possible for them to receive the best care, close to home.