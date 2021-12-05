Column: Making the most of what matters

I am so fortunate to have known this woman for several years, and she too is now living through loss, so we’re stumbling through heartache together. I pick her up at her shop: Serenity Garden on lower street, Spruce Pine, and we choose a local place for lunch. We suffer through a slow-service meal; however, we’re sitting in the sun, looking out on a golf course, and enjoying an early glass of Chardonnay, so no complaints. The lunch is tasty, and eventually, the creme brule is sooo good.

The afternoon is still before me when I get home, so I make a couple of decisions. I’m going to stay outside and be productive. I change to work clothes, let the cat out, grab my gloves and gardening tools and head for the back patio and garden. My electric weed eater still has a charge, so I level the Liriope border, then clean and refill the birdbath, trim foliage from daylilies and Iris, empty the tomato pots on the east deck, trim the spirea, and collect chives from the west raised bed. Then, I sit at the patio table and love on the cat who has kept a safe distance during all this activity.

The woods are now dappled with afternoon sun; birds chirp at their hanging feeder, fall bugs buzz in the grasses, the cat wraps her striped tail around my ankle, and I think (pardon the poor grammar), “It don’t get no better than this.”

After a horrific loss, we must realize, not just recognize, that life goes on. Although not a TV person, I did turn to “The Waltons,” on channel 364, and I was reminded again that life’s true basics are what we should treasure. We may never be someone who experiences national, even local recognition, but what truly matters is that we live our lives as honestly, as lovingly, and as giving as we are able. True friends are priceless; a day in the natural world is a nurturing gift; if we allow, blessings surround us all day long if we pay attention.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.