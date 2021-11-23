Column: Mad as you-know-what and not going to take it

We support that right today, but it has been abused to mean anyone can own any weapon they want and carry it anywhere they go. Whenever even the hint of gun control is raised, we hear threats that the boogey-man is trying to take all your guns. Not so. It is time for reasonable gun owners to show some backbone and admit there are too many guns too easy to buy and in the wrong hands. Daily we see headlines of drive-by and public shootings. Recently a North Carolina pastor called on his congregation from the pulpit to get gun training. Do we really want someone sitting in the pew next to us coming to church carrying?