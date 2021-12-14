Column: Losing sight of the humanity of the victims

But then I actually paid closer attention to what Nutter said, and was appalled. Instead of seeking unity and solidarity, instead of acknowledging the humanity of innocent victims, Nutter picked the lowest-hanging fruit: Race. He immediately played that card, talking about how Krasner’s comments were a manifestation of “white privilege.”

In a now widely read essay in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nutter wrote that “It takes a certain audacity of ignorance and white privilege to say right now. As of Monday night, 521 people, souls, spirits have been vanquished, eliminated, murdered in our City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, the most since 1960. I have to wonder what kind of messed up world of white wokeness Krasner is living in to have so little regard for human lives lost, many of them Black and brown, while he advances his own national profile as a progressive district attorney.”

Some of my friends, virtually all of them conservative, want to give Nutter a pass for focusing the lens on minority deaths. They are so desperate for any recognition from the left that the policies of Krasner and like-minded prosecutors are so toxic that even crumbs will suffice. It’s the old “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” theory.