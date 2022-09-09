Column: Learning to savor what’s important

It’s 6:15 p.m. under cloudy, somewhat drizzly skies; however, Cat Matilda and I are on the patio, weathering the elements to can our last run of veggie soup, thanks to a dear friend’s donation of some of her last tomatoes.

However, Cat Matilda is more of a canning supervisor, so she checked over my set-up on the grill, gave everything a paws up, and went back inside, out of the rain. Since the soup quarts must pressure for an hour and 25 minutes, that leaves me to face the elements.

A short break in the weather gave me almost the hour dry; however, the rain has now begun in earnest, although it’s only a shower, thank goodness, and not a downpour. Oddly, as I look at the backyard under cloudy skies, I’m amazed at how quickly we’ve arrived at less daylight in the evenings. I’m reminded of Robert’s Frost’s poem line, “The woods are lovely, dark and deep,” and realize that the woods’ edges around my yard are now just that, when, seemingly, only two days ago dark didn’t come until about 9 p.m. I know. The Earth’s and sun’s natural cycles; however, daylight saving time spoils me; I don’t know about you.

Why is it that when we’re young, time seems to creep, but as we age, time becomes lightning fast? Maybe it’s the impatience of youth and the old-age realization that time is precious since not much remains. I guess my recent birthday has made me a bit reflective. This birthday wasn’t a zero one, and I’ve never been particularly sensitive about my age, although I never thought my 16th birthday would arrive. Anyway. I’ve blinked my eyes, and here I am — decades later.

How do we teach ourselves; how do we learn to live in the moment, or at least in most of them? Hindsight and all that. Life intervenes and we let it control how we feel and what we do and sometimes, what we say. How do we learn to take a deep breath and savor that hand that’s holding ours? I now see long fingers; clean, trimmed nails; implied strength; however, I can’t feel the warmth. Did I ever truly savor the many moments Sweet Sam and I held hands? Retrospect is a troublesome teacher. The old saying “We don’t miss what we had until it’s gone” is certainly true, but life is happening and too often we may fail to pay attention. Human nature? Yes, and simply living day to day. As I said earlier, retrospect is a hard teacher.

Would we ruin precious moments if, at the time, we reminded ourselves to savor them? I don’t know; however, I’ve recently decided to try to be more aware—not of every moment; I’d lose what sanity I have left, but I do want to teach myself to be more patient and allow myself to savor my remaining time. I realize, this will be a “hit and miss” process, but I’m going to attempt it, beginning with how wonderful dry clothes feel after canning soup in the rain.